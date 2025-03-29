$65M winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Newmarket

Someone in Ontario is holding a winning lottery ticket worth $65 million.

Ontario lottery officials say the winning ticket for Friday’s Lotto Max draw was sold in Newmarket.

There was one Maxmillion winning ticket worth $1 million and one winning ticket worth over $265,000, which went to a ticket bearing six of the seven numbers plus the bonus number.

The winning numbers in Friday’s draw were 7, 13, 33, 40, 44, 49, 50 and the bonus number 32.

It marks the fourth consecutive big-money jackpot to be won in Ontario this year.

The first was a $60 million jackpot won by five co-workers from the GTA on January 21, followed by a $25 million jackpot won by an 81-year-old officer of the Order of Canada on January 31 and a $40 million dollar jackpot won by a ticket purchased in Oshawa last month.

“In 2024, there were a record-breaking 11 jackpot wins in Ontario, totaling $525 million in Lotto Max jackpot prizing!” lottery officials said in a release.