Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Toronto and many parts of the GTA as officials warn about the widespread risk of freezing rain, which is expected to start Saturday and taper off Sunday morning.

The national weather agency is anticipating a prolonged period of freezing rain in Toronto with possible ice accumulation reaching 2 to 4 millimetres. It also warns the public about possible power outages, slippery roads, and broken tree branches caused by the ice buildup.

The warning is in effect until at least 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

TTC officials say they are monitoring the weather conditions, noting crews have been out salting stations, applying anti-icing agent on tracks.

The highest amounts of freezing rain are forecast around Bracebridge, just north of Barrie, including Midland and Orillia, and southeast through Peterborough to Kingston, with 10 to 20 mm expected, according to 680 NewsRadio weather specialist Allister Aalders. He says some heavier pockets within those zones could see 20 to 40 mm.

“The freezing rain risk will ease through Sunday morning to afternoon as temperatures rise,” Aalders predicted. “Freezing rain warnings continue north of the GTA for York and Durham regions, Caledon, Barrie and Simcoe counties, and Guelph, with warnings as far north as Parry Sound and as far east as Kingston.”

The temperature on Saturday night is expected to hold steady in Toronto between 0 C and 1 C, with winds gusting up to 40 km/h. The temperature is forecast to pick up on Sunday with a possible high of 5 C.

“In general, [less than] 5 mm of freezing rain is not significant, but creates icy roads,” Aalders explains. “It’s 10 to 30 mm of freezing rain that often leads to more widespread tree and infrastructure damage, with 30+ mm of freezing rain considered destructive.”

With significant rain also expected, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a water safety statement warning that local streams and rivers may become unsafe, especially in the vicinity of culverts, bridges, and dams.

“People are warning to stay away from all watercourses and to keep children and pets away,” the TRCA says.

The City of Toronto says crews are checking and clearing catch basins in low-lying areas to try and prevent the potential for flooding. Salters are also on standby, ready to be deployed as soon as any freezing rain begins.

Hydro One is reporting that tens of thousands of Ontarians are without power due to the ice storm.

The provincial utility says more than 50,000 customers were in the dark Saturday afternoon because of outages concentrated in cottage country, from Tobermory and Gravenhurst to Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes.

Provincial police have advised against unnecessary travel over the weekend, saying the roads would likely be slippery.