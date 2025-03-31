Multiple school districts are closed following a weekend ice storm that cut off power to hundreds of thousands of people across central and eastern Ontario.

Hydro One says it may take several days before power is restored in some areas.

Below is a list of school closures:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board : All schools and child care centres are closed to students and staff on Monday, March 31.

: All schools and child care centres are closed to students and staff on Monday, March 31. Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board: All schools and facilities in all regions, including the Catholic Education Centre are closed to students and staff on Monday, March 31.

All schools and facilities in all regions, including the Catholic Education Centre are closed to students and staff on Monday, March 31. Simcoe County District School Board: All schools will be closed to students on Monday, March 31. Before and after school programs will not be operating.

The school boards say updates will be provided as they become available.

The City of Peterborough, Orillia and the Township of Brock all declared a state of emergency on Sunday in response to a freezing rainstorm that downed trees and cut off power for tens of thousands of people. Officials say recovery efforts are expected to take at least several days.

Video posted to social media described the scene in Orillia as a “war zone”

Both the City of Barrie and the District of Muskoka declared a Significant Weather Event, and they are encouraging residents to stay off the roads.

“The worst of the ice storm has hit Muskoka, leaving behind widespread damage from heavy ice accumulation on trees and utility lines,” read a statement posted on social media.

“Many District roads are closed or down to one lane due to fallen trees and hydro lines, and the risk of new hazards remains high. Our emergency crews are encountering actively falling trees and power lines across the district. If you travel, you risk becoming stranded with no access to emergency services.”