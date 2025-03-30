Man seriously injured in stabbing aboard TTC bus

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed aboard a TTC bus late Sunday night.

Toronto police say they were called about an altercation aboard a bus in the Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road area just after 11 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene they found an adult male suffering from a stab wound.

Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate suspect description.

