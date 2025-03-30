Man seriously injured in stabbing aboard TTC bus
Posted March 30, 2025 11:58 pm.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed aboard a TTC bus late Sunday night.
Toronto police say they were called about an altercation aboard a bus in the Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road area just after 11 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene they found an adult male suffering from a stab wound.
Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
There was no immediate suspect description.CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OVERNIGHT COVERAGE OF THIS STORY