Special weather statement issued as more freezing rain expected Wednesday in the GTA

As many areas north and east of Toronto continue to clean-up from an ice storm that has left over 400,000 people without power, a special weather statement has been issued for another round of potential freezing rain this week in the GTA.

The potential for freezing rain will begin just east of Lake Huron on Wednesday morning before reaching eastern Ontario by the afternoon. The areas affected include York Region, Halton Region and Durham Region

Environment Canada says the precipitation may begin as snow and ice pellets and winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour could exacerbate the current tree damage.

As temperatures warm up, the freezing rain will turn into rain by the evening across Ontario.

Ice accretion could be up to 5 millimetres with up to 40 millimetres of rain.

In Toronto and Peel Region, the special weather statement is only for rain with amounts expected to be between 30 to 50 millimetres, beginning on Wednesday morning through early Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Thunderstorms are also expected and higher amounts could be possible. Rainfall warnings may be issued closer to Wednesday.

The weather agency says localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.