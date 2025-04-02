Red canoe at Toronto’s Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto’s Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire.

Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway.

Toronto Fire officials tell CityNews that crews responded to the park just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a structure fire. They contained the flames and put out the fire.

Photos from the scene show the structure of where the canoe once sat burned entirely to the ground. No injuries were reported.

Photo: The Planning Partnership.

Toronto police have yet to confirm if this is being investigated as a case of arson, and it’s unclear how the fire started. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Deputy Mayor and Spadina-Fort York councillor Ausma Malik said she was disheartened and upset by the news of the fire at Canoe Landing Park.

“The Red Canoe is [a] beloved public art and iconic spot that I adore in one of our busiest downtown parks. I’m in touch with Toronto Fire to understand what happened and what we can do next,” Malik wrote on X.

Created by Canadian artist and author Douglas Coupland, the park showcases unique art installations, highlighted by the once-striking red canoe sculpture.

In 2020, the addition of the Canoe Landing Community Recreation Centre expanded and introduced an indoor playground, a rooftop park with a basketball court and running track, and community gardens.