Canada Post unveils Blue Rodeo stamp featuring current band members

“Lost Together” hit-makers Blue Rodeo are getting their own commemorative stamp.

Canada Post unveiled the stamp Thursday at a Toronto music venue, revealing a design that revolves around a collage of black-and-white studio portraits of the band’s current lineup.

Along with lead singer-songwriters Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor, it shows Mike Boguski, Jimmy Bowskill, Colin Cripps, Bazil Donovan and Glenn Milchem.

Founding members Bobby Wiseman and Cleave Anderson do not appear on the stamp, which is adorned with illustrations of pink flowers along the edges and a blue guitar in the backdrop.

Other musicians that have received honorary stamps include Sarah McLachlan, Stan Rogers, Rush and The Tragically Hip.

Founded in Toronto in 1984, Blue Rodeo released a string of hits in the ‘80s and ‘90s including “Try,” “Trust Yourself” and “‘Til I Am Myself Again.”

The band has also been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press