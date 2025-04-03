OPP issue warning on ‘sinister’ scam about missing police officer

A fake post on Facebook showing a headshot of a woman. (OPP)

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted April 3, 2025 11:06 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are trying to set the record straight on a new “sinister” fraud circulating social media.

The east region detachment said that a few concerned citizens reached out after seeing a post online about a missing police officer. The message shared on social media is attempting to make the post go viral, officials said.

It shows a photo of a female police officer, allegedly named Katie Cunningham.

“The authorities are seeking assistance in locating her,” the fake post reads. “Her vehicle was discovered last night with her daughter inside, but unfortunately, Officer Cunningham remains unaccounted for.”

Some versions of the post cater to a local community, naming a police department in the area.

Police said that once a number of people have shared the post, “the content changed later to something even more sinister and fraudulent.”

Officers said that this scam started in the U.S. recently, and there have been other examples similar to this. The post also refers to a “silver alert” something provincial police say is not used in Ontario.

“Oh, there really is an officer Katie Cunningham. She’s alive and well and working in Montana and she is NOT MISSING,” a Facebook post from OPP debunking the fraud reads.

Officials are asking people to be skeptical of things they read online. They also mention if an officer were missing, the local police department would have its own social media posts on it.

A fake post about an alleged police officer. (OPP)
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will match U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with a levy on vehicles imported from the United States. Carney says the tariffs will hit all...

breaking

16m ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

1h ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford concerned about auto tariff impact

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was relieved to see Canada is not facing any of U.S. President Donald Trump's new "reciprocal" tariffs, but he is still very concerned about the province's auto sector. While...

1h ago

Top Stories

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will match U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with a levy on vehicles imported from the United States. Carney says the tariffs will hit all...

breaking

16m ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

1h ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford concerned about auto tariff impact

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was relieved to see Canada is not facing any of U.S. President Donald Trump's new "reciprocal" tariffs, but he is still very concerned about the province's auto sector. While...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warm and windy after morning showers Thursday

The rain will continue into the morning before warming up by the afternoon in Toronto. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

1:53
Iconic downtown canoe burnt in suspected arson

The big red canoe visible from the Gardiner is now a pile of ash and neighbours say they're hoping for a replacement. City officials say they're working on it and police say the fire looks suspicious. David Zura explains.

16h ago

3:08
Spring storm brings mix of weather and flood concerns

A spring storm sweeping across the province is bringing a mix of conditions and flood concerns. Shauna Hunt reports

18h ago

2:40
Canada, U.S. mayors tackle tariff issues

U.S. tariffs are being felt at our border crossings, auto plants, and even on city streets. As Alan Carter reports, Canada and U-S mayors are meeting to discuss the economic impacts of the levies.

20h ago

0:33
Red canoe at Toronto’s Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

A beloved staple in the south end of the city is no more. The red canoe at Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire.

23h ago

More Videos