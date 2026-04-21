Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after an unoccupied Mississauga business was targeted in three separate arson attempts.

Investigators say the first fire was reported on March 16, just before 5:30 a.m., at a commercial property near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Argentia Road. The business was empty at the time, and no injuries were reported. The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Since that initial fire, police say the same location has been hit twice more, each time by individuals attempting to set the property on fire.

Following weeks of investigation, officers arrested Kevin Paredes, a 19‑year‑old man from Ottawa, on April 17. He is charged with arson, break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

Investigators are now working to identify a second suspect described as a male in his late teens to early 20s, with a fair complexion, a slim build, clean‑shaven, and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a black toque, a black puffer jacket, black jeans, and black Nike Air Force shoes.

Police have not commented on a possible motive or whether the business was specifically targeted.

Anyone with information, including surveillance footage from the area, is urged to contact Peel Regional Police.