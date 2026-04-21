Peel police investigating shots fired at 2 Brampton homes

A Peel Regional Police officer is shown in this image. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 21, 2026 10:34 am.

Peel police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two Brampton homes overnight.

Police were called to the area of Peter Robertson Boulevard and Hickorybush Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting.

Bullet holes were found at two homes on Crowncrest Crescent.

A resident of one of the homes where bullets hit the front door tells CityNews she heard six shots that woke her up. When she looked out the window, she saw multiple people getting into a car and shortly thereafter heard more shots fired down the street.

Five bullets reportedly hit the garage door at the second home and a vehicle was also hit with bullets.

Police say the incident appears to be targeted, but there are no reports of any physical injuries.

The suspects fled the area and no descriptions are available at this time.

A similar incident took place last month in which suspects were caught on surveillance footage shooting at a home on Goreway and Countryside drives in Brampton. It is unclear if there is any connection between the two incidents at this time.

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