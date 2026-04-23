Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure, Raptors’ playoffs

A child takes a photo as politicians speak during Khalsa day celebrations at City Hall in Toronto, Sunday, April 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 23, 2026 10:33 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2026 10:54 am.

The Khalsa Day Parade is celebrating the Sikh New Year this weekend, and Game 4 of the Toronto Raptors first round playoff series is also on tap. Keep in mind, the Gardiner Expressway is closed for the weekend.

Khalsa Day Parade

The annual Khalsa Day parade to celebrate the Sikh New Year and the establishment of the Sikh Community 1699 is happening this weekend in downtown Toronto.

The third-largest parade and the largest Sikh celebration in Canada attracts thousands of participants every year.

This year, the event will be happening at City Hall due to FIFA-related events at its usual location in Exhibition Place.

Organized by the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwaras Council, it encourages people of all backgrounds and religions to celebrate the important day.

It kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nathan Phillips Square and refreshments and snacks will be provided.

Raptors playoffs continue

The Raptors tailgate outside of Gate 6 of the Scotiabank Arena continues for Game 4 this Sunday afternoon.

Toronto are taking on the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoff series. As of Thursday, they are down 2-0.

There will be exclusive giveaways, unique activations, special guests and live programming.

Fans who wish to attend can get free mobile passes on the Toronto Raptors mobile app

Spring Celebration at Queen’s Park

Celebrate spring at Queen’s Park this weekend with a free, fun day for the whole family.

There will be spring-themed activities, live entertainment and more, including a bubble zone, mini golf, a baseball pitching cage, inflatable bouncy house and hands-on crafts.

The tulips and cherry blossoms at Queen’s Park are also expected to be in bloom by the weekend. Those attending can also take a self-guided tour of Ontario’s Parliament.

The event, which is free to attend, kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 4 p.m.

Hot Docs festival

THe Hot Docs festival is back this year after a tumultuous year that included the departures of two directors and the selling of their home cinema on Bloor Street, a purchase which came with the use of theatre year-round.

The festival, which presents documentaries from around the world, kicks off on April 23 and runs through to May 3.

There will be 115 films screened from 51 countries. Tickets are now on sale and the full schedule is available.

TTC/GO Transit

Line 2 Saturday closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling to Jane stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday, April 25, due to planned signal work.

Regular subway service will resume on Sunday, April 26, at approximately 8 a.m. 

Road closures

Weekend closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

The Gardiner is scheduled to be closed this weekend, from 11 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, due to maintenance work.

More details can be found here.

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

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