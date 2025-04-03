Syrian immigrant feels immediate impact of trade war in new business

A barbershop may not be one of the places that comes to mind as being affected in a trade war between Canada and the United States, but according to Ahmad Fakhourji, his business costs went up as soon as he opened more than two weeks ago.

“When I went to buy the chairs, the same chairs I saw recently, the prices went up by $150,” Ahmad told OMNI News.

“I asked, why? It’s the same chair, and it’s still there where it was. The supplier told me that it was due to [US president Donald..] Trump’s tariffs”.

Ahmad boldly opened “Clip & Chill Barbershop” more than two weeks ago in Mississauga amidst a challenging economy, and he says his business is gradually building a presence in the city.

Ahmad shared that his supplier explained that when he sells the chairs, he’d have to buy new ones at a higher price.

He says the “big suppliers” will pressure businesses to make orders in bulk early, because the prices will go up, and the “more quantities the businesses order,” the better the price.

Ahmad said he feels he’s being exploited along with other business owners.

“The supplier asked me to take a big number of chairs. Take more than two chairs. Buy 10 or 15 and we will give you the price you saw before. We are forced to buy in wholesale to get a better price.”

When asked if he would pass the expenses to his customers, Ahmad said that he is charging regular market prices. He’s trying to keep the prices “as low as possible” because he wants to stay competitive, adding that his original intention was to charge lower-than-regular prices.

He couldn’t do it after running the numbers.

Ahmad is a Syrian immigrant who came to Canada more than two years ago, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“We had the revolution in Syria, and it became very difficult to come to Canada, so I had to go to Lebanon, and I lived there for about 12 years, but I didn’t give up on my dream.”

Despite the challenges Ahmad faced adapting to a new environment, he said he was always persistent in his pursuit.

“I worked in different salons while studying for my certification,” Ahmad explained, saying he spent all his savings on opening his new shop.

“People will always need haircuts; you have to come back to cut your hair. We provide a service, and service-based businesses like restaurants as well will stay afloat because there is always demand,” Ahmad said when asked about the challenges he is currently facing while acknowledging that the demand is lower than what he expected.

When asked about his feelings when he wakes up in the morning and comes to work amidst all the challenges surrounding him, Ahmad said he “always has trust in God.”

“This idea that God put in my head, I’m sure He won’t harm me.”

“I’m sure it’s for the best. Anyone who thinks and dreams of something just keep thinking of your dream every day. If you have a goal, and you can reach it, you will reach it.”