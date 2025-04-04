Federal party leaders are campaigning in Quebec today

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference at Petro Plastics Corporation Ltd. in Toronto on March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 6:40 am.

OTTAWA — Party leaders will be in Quebec today as the second week of the federal election campaign comes to a close.

Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre will hold a press conference in Trois-Rivières, Que., this morning.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will make an announcement and visit a local business in Montreal.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is expected to deliver remarks and make an announcement in Montreal this morning before touring an auto manufacturing facility in Woodbridge, Ont., and holding a rally in Toronto.

Quebec is a seat-rich province with 78 electoral districts and recent polls suggest the Liberals have reversed a lead previously held by the Bloc.

A Leger poll released this week, which was conducted online and can’t be assigned a margin of error, suggests that 44 per cent of decided voters say they will vote Liberal in the upcoming election, ahead of the Conservatives at 38 per cent. The poll had the NDP at just seven per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

