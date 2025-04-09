Canada-wide warrant issued for mother in alleged parental abduction to Colombia

A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 9, 2025 8:45 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 9:43 am.

Durham Regional Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued in an alleged parental abduction involving a young boy.

In August 2024, authorities launched an investigation into a parental abduction involving a five-year-old and his mother, who took the child to Colombia and is refusing to return him to Canada.

Police said efforts are underway to retrieve the child from South America and ensure his safe return to Canada and the father.

On Wednesday, authorities said a Canada-wide arrest warrant is in place for 41-year-old Patricia Montero-Zambrano. She’s wanted for abduction by parent/custody order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Damaged signal cable at Union Station to cause delays on TTC's Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews are tending to a damaged cable signal near Union Station that will result in added wait times on Line 1. The TTC shared the update on Wednesday morning. "With...

2h ago

Canada imposes more retaliatory tariffs as Trump's trade war hits the world

WASHINGTON — Canada amped up its retaliatory measures against Donald Trump's tariffs on Wednesday as the United States president brought his trade war to the world. A 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports...

16m ago

Toronto Public Health begins suspending more than 10,000 students behind on mandatory vaccinations

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has begun suspending over 10,000 students who are behind on their vaccinations. Dr. Vinita Dubey, Toronto's Associate Medical Officer of Health, tells CityNews the lower...

3h ago

China raising its retaliatory tariff on the US to 84%, up from 34%, effective April 10

BANGKOK (AP) — China again vowed to “fight to the end" Wednesday in an escalating trade war with the U.S. as it announced it would raise tariffs on American goods to 84% from Thursday. Beijing also...

2h ago

Top Stories

Damaged signal cable at Union Station to cause delays on TTC's Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews are tending to a damaged cable signal near Union Station that will result in added wait times on Line 1. The TTC shared the update on Wednesday morning. "With...

2h ago

Canada imposes more retaliatory tariffs as Trump's trade war hits the world

WASHINGTON — Canada amped up its retaliatory measures against Donald Trump's tariffs on Wednesday as the United States president brought his trade war to the world. A 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports...

16m ago

Toronto Public Health begins suspending more than 10,000 students behind on mandatory vaccinations

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has begun suspending over 10,000 students who are behind on their vaccinations. Dr. Vinita Dubey, Toronto's Associate Medical Officer of Health, tells CityNews the lower...

3h ago

China raising its retaliatory tariff on the US to 84%, up from 34%, effective April 10

BANGKOK (AP) — China again vowed to “fight to the end" Wednesday in an escalating trade war with the U.S. as it announced it would raise tariffs on American goods to 84% from Thursday. Beijing also...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
More than 10,000 Toronto students to be suspended due to out-of-date immunizations

Toronto Public Health has started the process of suspending thousands of students who are not up-to-date with their vaccinations. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:34
Bike lane removal could make way for "win-win" solution for all: Chow

Toronto's mayor says discussions are taking place between the city and Ford government to find a compromise with safe space for cyclists. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria asserts traffic lanes need to return. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:22
What Canadians should expect when crossing the U.S. border

With Ottawa updating its travel guidance to the U.S., experts share their advice on what Canadians should expect when heading to the border. Afua Baah reports.

22h ago

5:19
Canadian business owners on tiny Australian island hit by Trump's tariffs

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Canadian couple Rachel Evans and Jesse Schiller, who are likely the only business owners on a relatively anonymous Australian island to be directly affected by Trump's tariffs.

23h ago

2:27
Local business fighting to save glamping retreat after devastating ice storm

Glen Oro Eco Retreat has been devastated by the ice storm and due to a clause in their insurance, they're paying out of pocket. The family-run business is calling on the province to help. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos