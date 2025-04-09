Durham Regional Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued in an alleged parental abduction involving a young boy.

In August 2024, authorities launched an investigation into a parental abduction involving a five-year-old and his mother, who took the child to Colombia and is refusing to return him to Canada.

Police said efforts are underway to retrieve the child from South America and ensure his safe return to Canada and the father.

On Wednesday, authorities said a Canada-wide arrest warrant is in place for 41-year-old Patricia Montero-Zambrano. She’s wanted for abduction by parent/custody order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.