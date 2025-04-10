Defense chiefs from around 30 countries expected at NATO for talks on a future Ukraine force

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speak during a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of a summit for "coalition of the willing" at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2025 2:36 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2025 5:07 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain and France are convening a meeting of defense ministers from around 30 countries on Thursday to press ahead with plans to deploy troops to Ukraine to police any future peace agreement with Russia.

The meeting at NATO headquarters — the first between defense ministers representing the so-called coalition of the willing — comes after a visit to Kyiv last week by senior British and French military officers. It’s expected to work on fleshing out an agreement reached at an earlier meeting between leaders.

As usual with coalition gatherings, the United States will not take part, but the success of the coalition’s operation hinges on U.S. backup with airpower or other military assistance. However, the Trump administration has made no public commitment that it will do so.

Amid that uncertainty and U.S. warnings that Europe must take care of its own security and that of Ukraine in future, the force is seen as a first test of the continent’s willingness to defend itself and its interests.

Its make-up will depend on the nature of any peace agreement, but the contingent is unlikely to be stationed at Ukraine’s border with Russia. It would be located further from the ceasefire line, perhaps even outside Ukraine, and deploy to counter any Russian attack.

Building a force big enough to act as a credible deterrent is proving a considerable effort for nations that shrank their militaries after the Cold War but are now rearming. U.K. officials have talked about possibly 10,000 to 30,000 troops.

Countries are also reluctant to contribute personnel without U.S. support.

Ukrainian government officials and military analysts have said that Russian forces are preparing to launch a fresh military offensive in Ukraine in the coming weeks to maximize pressure on Kyiv and strengthen the Kremlin’s negotiating position in ceasefire talks.

On Friday, representatives from around 50 nations will gather at NATO to drum up military support for Ukraine. That meeting will be chaired by Britain and Germany. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not expected to take part.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Trump tariff 'whiplash' draws pandemic parallels as Canadian businesses scramble

Todd Rutter calls himself the "most non-tech person you've ever met" but he's turning to technology and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to help weather the dizzying tariff policies of U.S....

2h ago

TTC reports progress on signal repairs near Union, delays continue on Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews have made some progress in repairing a damaged cable signal near Union Station, which has increased wait times on a portion of Line 1. The TTC first mentioned...

updated

21m ago

Two people seriously injured in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton late on Wednesday night. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a collision in the McVean Drive and Castlemore...

2h ago

Some schools in Canada are putting U.S. field trips on hold amid trade war

There are disappointed students, anxious parents and cautious school officials in at least two Canadian school districts that have suspended or cancelled trips over political uncertainty in the United...

2h ago

