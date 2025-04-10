The Big Story

Are markets starting a comeback?

The Toronto Stock Exchange trading board is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 10, 2025 7:18 am.

After an epic meltdown around the world, wiping away $10 trillion in value, the S&P/TSX saw its best day in five years.

The Nasdaq had its best day in 24 years. But does it matter if you’re not invested?

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management, about how and why it does matter – and why things could soon get better.

Top Stories

Trump tariff 'whiplash' draws pandemic parallels as Canadian businesses scramble

Todd Rutter calls himself the "most non-tech person you've ever met" but he's turning to technology and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to help weather the dizzying tariff policies of U.S....

2h ago

TTC reports progress on signal repairs near Union, delays continue on Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews have made some progress in repairing a damaged cable signal near Union Station, which has increased wait times on a portion of Line 1. The TTC first mentioned...

updated

21m ago

Two people seriously injured in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton late on Wednesday night. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a collision in the McVean Drive and Castlemore...

2h ago

Some schools in Canada are putting U.S. field trips on hold amid trade war

There are disappointed students, anxious parents and cautious school officials in at least two Canadian school districts that have suspended or cancelled trips over political uncertainty in the United...

2h ago

