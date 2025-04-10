Are markets starting a comeback?

After an epic meltdown around the world, wiping away $10 trillion in value, the S&P/TSX saw its best day in five years.

The Nasdaq had its best day in 24 years. But does it matter if you’re not invested?

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management, about how and why it does matter – and why things could soon get better.