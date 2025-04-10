Supreme Court confirms order for new murder trials in attack on woman’s parents

Supreme Court of Canada Justice Michelle O'Bonsawin, left to right, Justice Nicholas Kasirer, Justice Malcolm Rowe, Justice Andromache Karakatsanis, Chief Justice Richard Wagner, Justice Suzanne Cote, Justice Sheilah Martin, Justice Mahmud Jamal and Justice Mary Moreau are seen during a welcome ceremony at the Supreme Court in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2025 10:51 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2025 11:16 am.

The Supreme Court of Canada has confirmed an order for new first-degree murder trials for an Ontario woman and three others who were convicted in an attack on her parents.

Jennifer Pan was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for first-degree murder, and life for attempted murder, for a 2010 attack that left her mother dead and her father with a serious head wound.

Her three co-accused were convicted on the same charges.

In its ruling today, the Supreme Court says there should be new first-degree murder trials for all four, but affirmed the convictions for attempted murder.

Ontario’s Court of Appeal already had ordered new trials on the first-degree murder convictions.

The Court of Appeal said the trial judge erred by suggesting to the jury only two scenarios for the attack — one in which the plan was to murder both parents, and another in which the plan was to commit a home invasion and the parents were shot in the course of the robbery.

Top Stories

One dead following 2-alarm building fire in Little Italy

One person has died following a two-alarm fire in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. Toronto police and fire officials were called to a three-storey building in the College Street and Manning Avenue...

breaking

6m ago

Statistics Canada data shows drop in Canadians making return trips from U.S.

OTTAWA — New travel numbers suggest Canadians made fewer return trips from the United States last month compared to the same time last year, with a sharp decline in trips by car. Statistics Canada says...

46m ago

Trump tariff 'whiplash' draws pandemic parallels as Canadian businesses scramble

Todd Rutter calls himself the "most non-tech person you've ever met" but he's turning to technology and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to help weather the dizzying tariff policies of U.S....

6h ago

TTC reports progress on signal repairs near Union, delays continue on Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews have made some progress in repairing a damaged cable signal near Union Station, which has increased wait times on a portion of Line 1. The TTC first mentioned...

updated

3h ago

