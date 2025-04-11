Man charged after allegedly throwing 2 bottles at Toronto parking enforcement officer

A Vaughan man has been charged with assault after Toronto police investigators allege two glass bottles were thrown at a parking enforcement officer.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service on Friday, the incident happened in the area of Robert and Harbord streets near Spadina Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The statement said a man got out of his vehicle and went to the officer “in an aggressive manner” after receiving a ticket.

Officers said the man crumpled the ticket, threw it on the ground, got back into his vehicle and took off.

Investigators said the man then made a U-turn, came back to where the officer and allegedly threw the bottles at the parking enforcement officers.

The statement said 38-year-old Vaughan resident Andre Bertolo was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and violating the Highway Traffic Act by driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Officers said the accused was kept in custody for a bail hearing on Thursday.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.