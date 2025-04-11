Man charged after allegedly throwing 2 bottles at Toronto parking enforcement officer
Posted April 11, 2025 9:54 am.
A Vaughan man has been charged with assault after Toronto police investigators allege two glass bottles were thrown at a parking enforcement officer.
According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service on Friday, the incident happened in the area of Robert and Harbord streets near Spadina Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The statement said a man got out of his vehicle and went to the officer “in an aggressive manner” after receiving a ticket.
Officers said the man crumpled the ticket, threw it on the ground, got back into his vehicle and took off.
Investigators said the man then made a U-turn, came back to where the officer and allegedly threw the bottles at the parking enforcement officers.
The statement said 38-year-old Vaughan resident Andre Bertolo was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and violating the Highway Traffic Act by driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
Officers said the accused was kept in custody for a bail hearing on Thursday.
The allegations haven’t been proven in court.
News Release – Man Arrested for Assault a Parking Enforcement Officer, Robert Street and Harbord Street areahttps://t.co/gbvggiOp6x pic.twitter.com/PBQzaLCX08
— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 11, 2025