Former Maple Leafs GM Gerry McNamara dies at age 90

Former Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Gerry McNamara has died at the age of 90.

The Maple Leafs confirmed his death in a social media post on Saturday. The cause of death was not announced.

“Gerry made an enduring impact on the organization, most notably by bringing Börje Salming to Toronto, helping pave the way for future generations of European players in the NHL,” the team said. “As General Manager, he continued to shape the franchise, including the selection of Wendel Clark as the first overall pick in the 1985 Entry Draft.”

