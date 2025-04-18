Health Canada recalls Life Brand Melatonin, Riva Acetaminophen for dosage concerns

Health Canada's offices at Tunney's Pasture, in Ottawa is seen on January 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 18, 2025 9:15 pm.

Last Updated April 18, 2025 11:07 pm.

Canada’s federal health authority has issued a recall warning for two medications over incorrect dosing concerns.

Health Canada issued a recall for Life Brand Timed Release Melatonin 10mg on Tuesday, warning in a news release the product is labelled with incorrect dosing instruction.

The affected lot numbers are 4D3965YA2, 4F4495YA2, 4F44961B0, 4F44962LH, 4H49262LH and 5C47764ES.

The health authority issued a separate news release for Riva Acetaminophen 500mg with the lot number D3120 on the same day, saying the affected lot might contain tablets with 325 milligrams of the drug.

Health Canada says in both releases the recalled products were distributed nationally.

It says consumers should contact their health-care providers before they stop using of any the affected products or for any health concerns, and to report any side-effects related to taking recalled medications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

