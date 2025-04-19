New record set as two million vote on first day of advance polls: Elections Canada

Elections Canada signage is seen at an advance polling location, in Toronto, Friday, April 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By Craig Lord and Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2025 9:36 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2025 6:06 pm.

OTTAWA — Nearly two million people showed up to cast a ballot on Friday, the first of four days for advanced voting in the federal election.

Elections Canada said in a social media post it will be making adjustments over the coming days to handle the high traffic after many voters were met with long lineups at polling stations.

Almost 5.8 million voters turned out for advanced polls in the last federal election in 2021, which was up more than 18 per cent from figures in 2019.

This year’s four advanced voting days land over the April long weekend and come to an end on Monday, one week before the general election date of April 28.

With just over a week left before election day, Liberal Leader Mark Carney and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh published documents on Saturday outlining their full campaign commitments and what they say they’ll cost.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was campaigning in Richmond, B.C. Saturday, said his full platform will come soon, but said “95 per cent” of it has already been announced.

Advance polls continue through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

— with files from Brenna Owen in Richmond, B.C., Kyle Duggan in Ottawa and Catherine Morrison in Whitby, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.

Top Stories

Notorious speed camera on Parkside Drive vandalized for a 4th time

Toronto's most notorious speed camera has been vandalized for a fourth time in the last five months. According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside, the camera located south of Algonquin Avenue...

15m ago

Australia celebrates end to 'Vegemite-gate' after product back on shelves in Toronto

Canada and Australia have shaken hands to end a potential diplomatic dust-up over a yeast-based spread that many Aussies like on toast and crackers. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked...

2h ago

Health Canada recalls 10 frozen Italian pastries

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple frozen pastries that were sold under the brands Sweet Cream and D. Effe T. The national health department says the products are being removed from...

28m ago

Four suspects sought after 7 Mississauga schools vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti

Police in Peel Region are searching for four suspects after several Mississauga high schools were vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti. Police say between April 10 and 18, seven schools across the...

6h ago

