New record set as two million vote on first day of advance polls: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — Nearly two million people showed up to cast a ballot on Friday, the first of four days for advanced voting in the federal election.

Elections Canada said in a social media post it will be making adjustments over the coming days to handle the high traffic after many voters were met with long lineups at polling stations.

Almost 5.8 million voters turned out for advanced polls in the last federal election in 2021, which was up more than 18 per cent from figures in 2019.

This year’s four advanced voting days land over the April long weekend and come to an end on Monday, one week before the general election date of April 28.

With just over a week left before election day, Liberal Leader Mark Carney and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh published documents on Saturday outlining their full campaign commitments and what they say they’ll cost.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was campaigning in Richmond, B.C. Saturday, said his full platform will come soon, but said “95 per cent” of it has already been announced.

Advance polls continue through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

— with files from Brenna Owen in Richmond, B.C., Kyle Duggan in Ottawa and Catherine Morrison in Whitby, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.