1 person shot by police during traffic stop in North York

A Toronto Police Service badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 20, 2025 11:53 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2025 11:54 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto police officer discharged their firearm during a traffic stop Sunday evening.

Authorities say the incident happened in North York, near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West, just before 11:00 p.m.

The Toronto Police Service says the interaction resulted in the officer discharging their firearm. 

The officer was unharmed. However, one person was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto Paramedic Services. 

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police, among other officials, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. 

