Day 3 of advance polls finds Liberals in Ottawa, NDP, Conservatives in BC

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in Ottawa on January 22, 2025, left to right, Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks in Ottawa on March 14, 2025, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks with media in Ottawa on Monday, Mar 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang, Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 20, 2025 5:00 am.

Last Updated April 20, 2025 8:29 am.

OTTAWA — Canadians continue to head to the polls in advance voting today as federal leaders find themselves out West and in the capital.

Both NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre remain in British Columbia on Sunday, where they will both make announcements.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is scheduled for an afternoon event in Ottawa.

The NDP and Liberal campaigns are fresh off unveiling their costed platforms yesterday, which the Tories promise is still to come from the Conservative camp.

Today marks the second last day of advance polls, which got off to a record-setting start on Friday.

Elections Canada says nearly two million people turned out to cast a ballot on the first day of advance voting, leading to long lineups at some polling stations.

