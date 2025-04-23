Remembering Pope Francis

Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy of breaking ground in the Vatican and his attempts to modernize the Catholic Church. Francis also left a lasting impact on Canada, with a 2022 trip to apologize for the church’s role in the residential school system.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Emma Anderson, a professor of religious studies at the University of Ottawa, about the tenure of Francis, what comes next in the process to pick a new pope, and could a Canadian be in the running?