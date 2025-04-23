The Big Story

Remembering Pope Francis

Candles and a photo of Pope Francis are seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 23, 2025 7:19 am.

Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy of breaking ground in the Vatican and his attempts to modernize the Catholic Church. Francis also left a lasting impact on Canada, with a 2022 trip to apologize for the church’s role in the residential school system.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Emma Anderson, a professor of religious studies at the University of Ottawa, about the tenure of Francis, what comes next in the process to pick a new pope, and could a Canadian be in the running?

Top Stories

'Sad to see him go': Archbishop of Toronto holds mass in honour of Pope Francis

Mourners gathered at a Toronto basilica for a mass dedicated to the late Pope Francis, where the city's Archbishop remembered a pontiff dedicated to building bridges and offering compassion to marginalized...

21m ago

Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2 to grab 2-0 lead in Battle of Ontario

Max Domi scored at 3:09 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 and go up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series Tuesday. The winger moved...

8h ago

Catholic faithful pay their final respects to Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Thousands of people filed through the central aisle of St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis on Wednesday, the start of three days of public viewing ahead...

48m ago

Toronto's new area code will launch this weekend

Toronto's new area code is set to launch this weekend. The digit "942" will begin to roll out on Saturday, April 26, marking the city's fourth area code. Existing area codes may still be given out until...

2h ago

