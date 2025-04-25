Canadians rate U.S. relations as poor as ties with Russia, worse than links to China

An RCMP Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter lands at the Canada Border Services Agency Lansdowne port of entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Canadians say their relations with Washington are just as bad as ties with Moscow, according to polling that suggests an openness to improving links with China and especially Mexico. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 5:09 am.

OTTAWA — Canadians say their relations with Washington are just as bad as ties with Moscow, according to polling that suggests an openness to improving links with China and especially Mexico.

Just 16 per cent of Canadians polled by Leger say Canada has a good relationship with the U.S., compared to 15 per cent for ties with Russia.

Meanwhile, 36 per cent of Canadians say Ottawa has a good relationship with Beijing, while the number ranks higher than 75 per cent for ties with Mexico, the European Union and the U.K.

“When Canadians give their relationship with the United States such a really horrible evaluation, it’s largely attributable to our expectations about that relationship, which are generally considerably better” than the current situation, said Jack Jedwab, president and CEO of the Association for Canadian Studies.

“To see it hit that level where we evaluate our relations with the United States as badly as we do our relationship with Russia — and assess our relations with China better than our relations with the United States — is really mind-boggling.”

Leger Marketing surveyed 1,603 people from April 17 to 19 for the Association for Canadian Studies. It can not be assigned a margin of error because it was a panel survey.

Jedwab said virtually all of these sentiments can be attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump threatening Canada’s sovereignty and economy, as well as those of other regions.

“Donald Trump has done more to unify Canadians than any leaders since the post-Confederation period,” he said.

Jedwab said it’s notable that Canadians see themselves as having very strong ties with Mexico, just months after politicians like Ontario Premier Doug Ford sought to distance Canada from Mexico on issues like fentanyl trafficking and migrants.

“There is a perception amongst Canadians that we’re dealing with some of the same challenges as Mexico is, in terms of our respective most important ally,” Jedwab said.

This week, Chinese Ambassador to Canada Wang Di told The Canadian Press that Beijing is offering to form a partnership with Canada to push back against American “bullying.” He suggested the two countries could rally other nations to stop Washington from undermining global trade rules.

“It’s showing some potential for reordering,” Jedwab said, though he cautioned he wasn’t sure how much that would be possible with China.

“When you’re often in these sort of global conflicts, it is necessary to negotiate or try to reconcile with countries that you may be at odds with.”

Jedwab said Canadians rank the state of relations with other countries based on their expectations. For China, the statistics suggest Canadians expect strain in relations with China but might see an opportunity to improve the situation, given how low it has been in recent years.

That’s also why respondents in Alberta and British Columbia ranked relations with Beijing as being particularly bad, as so much trade with China comes from those provinces.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Mark Carney recently described Beijing as “the biggest security threat to Canada” while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has long described Beijing as an autocracy that disrupts the world order.

“You could have a positive relationship with a country and still feel the relationship is bad,” Jedwab said, arguing whoever is elected prime minister next week will have a country wanting a better relationship with the U.S.

“We’re going to have to channel this into something constructive.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother's terrifying Uber ordeal prompts calls for action from City Hall

Toronto City Council approved a motion Thursday that would see vehicles-for-hire take greater accountability to help customers and police in emergencies. The motion, brought forth by Coun. Mike Colle...

11h ago

Pair found guilty of first-degree murder in OPP constable's shooting death

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry have been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, and were immediately sentenced...

9h ago

Child, 3, among five hospitalized following head-on crash in Scarborough

A three-year-old child was among five people taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Thursday. Toronto police say they were called to the McNicoll Avenue and Midland Avenue...

1h ago

Hudson's Bay expected to begin liquidation at final six stores

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is expected to start liquidating its final six stores today. A court filing made earlier in the week by a financial adviser to the beleaguered department store says the selloff...

3h ago

Top Stories

Mother's terrifying Uber ordeal prompts calls for action from City Hall

Toronto City Council approved a motion Thursday that would see vehicles-for-hire take greater accountability to help customers and police in emergencies. The motion, brought forth by Coun. Mike Colle...

11h ago

Pair found guilty of first-degree murder in OPP constable's shooting death

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry have been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, and were immediately sentenced...

9h ago

Child, 3, among five hospitalized following head-on crash in Scarborough

A three-year-old child was among five people taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Thursday. Toronto police say they were called to the McNicoll Avenue and Midland Avenue...

1h ago

Hudson's Bay expected to begin liquidation at final six stores

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is expected to start liquidating its final six stores today. A court filing made earlier in the week by a financial adviser to the beleaguered department store says the selloff...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Man dead after police shooting at Pearson Airport

Peel Police fatally shoot a man outside a departures terminal at Pearson International Airport. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the interaction that sparked chaos for travellers.

12h ago

2:31
City Hall asks Uber for safety protocol explanation

After an Uber driver drove off with a sleeping 5 yr old child in the backseat and the parents could not get Uber to contact the driver, city hall wants to hear from the ride hailing app.   Uber says it's policy is to not connect riders with drivers.

14h ago

4:14
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

16h ago

2:38
Province launches financial Investigations into Toronto school boards

The Ford government has launched a financial probe into school boards across the province following allegations of money mismanagement. Melissa Nakhavoly with the serious questions being raised about accountability.
2:22
Crown presents case against 5 hockey players charged with sexual assault

What the Crown alleges happened in a London hotel room following a gala for the 2018 Canadian World Junior Hockey players.
More Videos