6 mistakenly released inmates still at large, Premier Doug Ford says

Premier Doug Ford says six inmates mistakenly released from Ontario’s jails remain at large.

More than 150 inmates have been improperly released from the provincial jail system since 2021.

Ford says the criminals will be captured, but he says the situation is unacceptable.

Ontario’s solicitor general and his No. 2 have apologized for “inadvertently” saying officials apprehended all 157 criminals who were mistakenly released from the province’s jails over the past five years.

Michael Kerzner repeatedly said last week during question period at Queen’s Park, and afterward to journalists, that the criminals were caught immediately after being improperly released.

Global News discovered through a freedom-of-information request that 157 inmates were improperly released from the province’s jails between 2021 and 2025.

The documents show several inmates remained unaccounted for months after their release.