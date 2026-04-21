6 mistakenly released inmates still at large, Premier Doug Ford says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference before signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted April 21, 2026 1:53 pm.

Premier Doug Ford says six inmates mistakenly released from Ontario’s jails remain at large.

More than 150 inmates have been improperly released from the provincial jail system since 2021.

Ford says the criminals will be captured, but he says the situation is unacceptable.

Ontario’s solicitor general and his No. 2 have apologized for “inadvertently” saying officials apprehended all 157 criminals who were mistakenly released from the province’s jails over the past five years.

Michael Kerzner repeatedly said last week during question period at Queen’s Park, and afterward to journalists, that the criminals were caught immediately after being improperly released.

Global News discovered through a freedom-of-information request that 157 inmates were improperly released from the province’s jails between 2021 and 2025. 

The documents show several inmates remained unaccounted for months after their release.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I got shot!': Fairview Mall security guard shot after intervening in jewellery store robbery

A security guard at CF Fairview Mall in North York was shot on Tuesday morning after he confronted a suspect who had just robbed a jewellery store in the mall, Toronto police confirm. Officers were...

updated

2h ago

4 tow trucks torched in overnight arsons across Brampton, police investigating

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three overnight tow‑truck fires across Brampton are all being investigated as arson, with the incidents unfolding within less than 30 minutes of one another early Tuesday. Emergency...

2h ago

Shooting at Mexico pyramids that killed Canadian was planned: officials

The Mexican government said Tuesday it was a planned shooting at an internationally famous pyramids site that took the life of a Canadian tourist. José Luis Cervantes Martínez, the attorney general...

1h ago

1 arrest made, 2nd suspect sought after series of arsons at Mississauga business

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after an unoccupied Mississauga business was targeted in three separate arson attempts. Investigators say the first...

5h ago

Top Stories

'I got shot!': Fairview Mall security guard shot after intervening in jewellery store robbery

A security guard at CF Fairview Mall in North York was shot on Tuesday morning after he confronted a suspect who had just robbed a jewellery store in the mall, Toronto police confirm. Officers were...

updated

2h ago

4 tow trucks torched in overnight arsons across Brampton, police investigating

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three overnight tow‑truck fires across Brampton are all being investigated as arson, with the incidents unfolding within less than 30 minutes of one another early Tuesday. Emergency...

2h ago

Shooting at Mexico pyramids that killed Canadian was planned: officials

The Mexican government said Tuesday it was a planned shooting at an internationally famous pyramids site that took the life of a Canadian tourist. José Luis Cervantes Martínez, the attorney general...

1h ago

1 arrest made, 2nd suspect sought after series of arsons at Mississauga business

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after an unoccupied Mississauga business was targeted in three separate arson attempts. Investigators say the first...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Mexico shooting suspect planned attack, had pamphlets of Columbine shooting: police

Mexican authorities say they believe the shooting at the Teotihuacán pyramids was planned, citing the gunman had pamphlets about the 1999 Columbine high school shooting.

1h ago

1:47
Fairview mall shooting: Security guard shot in attempted jewellery theft

Toronto Police Inspector Kristy Smith said a security guard, in plain clothes, was shot in an attempted jewellery theft incident at Fairview Mall.

2h ago

2:21
Shooting at Fairview Mall leaves one person injured

Toronto Police say shots were reported at North York's Fairview Mall where at least one person has been injured.

4h ago

0:29
'It's a sad day': Carney on Canadian tourist killed in Mexico

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada is working closely with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum following the shooting death of a Canadian tourist at Mexico's Teotihuacán pyramids.

6h ago

1:26
Drake teases new album inside massive ice sculpture downtown Toronto

A massive frozen sculpture set up in downtown Toronto is expected to unveil the release date of Drake’s new album.

3h ago

More Videos