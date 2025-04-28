‘Running late for work’: Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly going 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

Police have released an image of alcohol allegedly found inside the car of a speeding driver. (OPP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 28, 2025 9:56 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 10:02 am.

A 25-year-old driver from Toronto has been charged after allegedly going 200 km/h on Highway 407 with an alcohol level more than triple the legal limit.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver was stopped on the highway at Neyagawa Boulevard in Oakville, around 11 a.m. on Sunday. 

Officers claim the driver told them he was “running late for work.”

Photos taken at the scene by police show multiple bottles of whisky in the car.

The driver faces several charges, including impaired driving and stunt driving. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his car was impounded for two weeks.

