Summer heat to morning frost: Toronto braces for wild weather swing this week

Tulips, daffodils and cherry blossoms are pictured in High Park in Toronto, Ontario on April 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 28, 2025 8:54 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 9:10 am.

From summer-like temperatures to morning frost, Mother Nature is set to throw Toronto and GTA residents a major weather curveball this week.

With Monday shaping up to be a beautiful spring day, temperatures are forecasted to hit 23 C in Toronto on Tuesday, roughly 11 C above seasonal for this time of the year.

Tuesday’s humidex value in Toronto will make it feel more like 28, with Environment Canada warning of a chance of strong thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. The UV index will also be high, likely registering at 7.

That will rapidly shift late on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, with stark temperature drops of 7 C between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Wednesday. By the time Toronto residents wake up on Wednesday morning, we’ll be looking at temperatures in the 3 C range, though it will feel more like -1 C.

The good news is that Wednesday is forecast to be sunny, which will see temperatures rise to 10 C for the high. It will drop to 6 C by nightfall.

Second temperature swing to be felt by the end of the week

Thursday will still be below-seasonal in Toronto, with a forecasted daytime high of 9 C. Environment Canada expects that day to be a washout, with up to 15 millimetres of rain possible.

Friday’s temperatures could increase to a daytime high of 16 C in Toronto, with more rain on the way to kick off the first few days of May.

Toronto’s long-term forecast, which includes the weekend, is promising, with sunny skies and daytime highs of 11 C and 16 C expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to view details on the extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Voters go to the polls today after a 35-day election campaign packed with promises

After a short, intense and heated election campaign of just 35 days, Canadians go to the polls today to elect a new federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre...

0m ago

Trump says Canada should become U.S. state as president weighs in on Canadian vote

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on Canada's election today, repeating his claim that Canada should become a U.S. state. Trump's tariffs and repeated threats of annexation have become a central...

32m ago

Canada votes 2025: A look back at the campaign and the potential outcomes for tonight

After 36 days, it all comes down to this. Canada is voting for its next leader and all eyes are on the Liberals and Conservatives in a neck and neck race. It comes after a wild swing from the winter when...

The Big Story

1h ago

Girl Guides of Canada leader, 64, charged in historical sexual assault case

An Ontario woman and Girl Guides of Canada leader is facing multiple charges in a historical sexual assault that dates back to 1998. York Regional Police launched an investigation in March 2025 following...

5m ago

Top Stories

Voters go to the polls today after a 35-day election campaign packed with promises

After a short, intense and heated election campaign of just 35 days, Canadians go to the polls today to elect a new federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre...

0m ago

Trump says Canada should become U.S. state as president weighs in on Canadian vote

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on Canada's election today, repeating his claim that Canada should become a U.S. state. Trump's tariffs and repeated threats of annexation have become a central...

32m ago

Canada votes 2025: A look back at the campaign and the potential outcomes for tonight

After 36 days, it all comes down to this. Canada is voting for its next leader and all eyes are on the Liberals and Conservatives in a neck and neck race. It comes after a wild swing from the winter when...

The Big Story

1h ago

Girl Guides of Canada leader, 64, charged in historical sexual assault case

An Ontario woman and Girl Guides of Canada leader is facing multiple charges in a historical sexual assault that dates back to 1998. York Regional Police launched an investigation in March 2025 following...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
11 dead, dozens injured after man drives through Filipino festival crowd

At least 11 people are dead, and dozens more are wounded after a man drove an SUV through a crowded street at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver B.C. Karling Donoghue details what police are calling 'the darkest day in Vancouver's history'.

6h ago

2:24
RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of deadly car attack at Vancouver Filipino festival

WARNING: Video shows the aftermath after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday

15h ago

2:08
11 dead in ramming attack on Vancouver Filipino festival

A man in a vehicle raced along a street lined with food trucks at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more in an attack the interim police chief called the "darkest day" in the city's history.

16h ago

2:23
Federal leaders comment on Vancouver festival attack

Federal party leaders are making changes to their campaign schedules after the Vancouver festival attack. Our Glen McGregor has been following Mark Carney on the campaign trail and has the latest.

17h ago

2:48
TDSB proposal to axe 66 school pools raises community concerns

Rhianne Campbell has the latest on why the school board is proposing to cut a series of education programs and what the public has to say about it.

More Videos