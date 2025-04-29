Elections Canada says more than 19.2M voters cast a ballot in federal election

A man enters an advance polling station in Ottawa, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2025 1:43 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 2:19 pm.

Elections Canada says more than 67 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the federal election — more than 19.2 million people.

While this election was widely expected to see increased turnout, it did not surpass the record set in March 1958, when 79.4 per cent of eligible electors voted.

But turnout was higher than in the last federal election, when 62.6 per cent of eligible voters headed to the polls.

With votes still being counted, voter turnout still has some room to climb.

The Liberal party is currently leading with 43.6 per cent of the total vote and is set to hold 168 seats, while the Conservative party has 41.4 per cent of the vote and an estimated 144 seats.

The Bloc Québécois took 6.4 per cent of the votes and 23 seats, while the NDP took 6.3 per cent of the vote and currently holds seven seats.

Top Stories

Elections Canada resumes vote counting with majority still in question

The shape of the next Liberal government is becoming clearer as ballot counting continues after a historic election day in Canada. Canadians still won't know until later Tuesday whether Mark Carney's...

2h ago

Lapu Lapu Day festival car-ramming suspect was under care of mental health care team: VCH

The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority confirms that the driver accused of plowing his car through a section of a busy Filipino festival, killing 11 people, was under the care of one of its mental health...

breaking

19m ago

'Dangerous thunderstorms' could hit Toronto, risk of tornadoes

Toronto could be in for some "dangerous thunderstorms" with the potential for tornadoes that could develop across a wide span of Ontario on Tuesday afternoon. Environment Canada has expanded its severe...

updated

21m ago

Conservative leader Poilievre defeated by Liberal candidate in Carleton riding

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy was leading in the riding with more than 3,700...

2h ago

