Alejandro Kirk’s RBI completes Blue Jays’ 7-6 comeback in 10th inning

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Anthony Santander celebrate a home run in Wednesday's 7-6 comeback win over the Boston Red Sox. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2025 5:13 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 5:14 am.

Alejandro Kirk’s RBI single in the 10th inning completed the Toronto Blue Jays’ comeback for a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

The light-hitting catcher came to the plate with the bases loaded after Red Sox manager Alex Cora issued intentional walks to George Springer and Daulton Varsho to load the bases.

Kirk’s hit to centre field scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who started the 10th on second base.

Anthony Santander’s three-run blast in the seventh inning tied the game 6-6 to force extra innings for Toronto (14-16). Varsho and Kirk had back-to-back jacks in the sixth inning. 

Yariel Rodriguez gave up two runs on two hits and two walks over one inning as Toronto’s so-called opener on a bullpen day. Eric Lauer, Chad Green, Yimi Garcia, Brendon Little, and Jeff Hoffman (3-0) followed Rodriguez out of the bullpen.

Carlos Narvaez’s two-run homer in the sixth gave Boston (17-15) a 6-0 lead that evaporated over the next two innings. Rafael Devers scored on a balk and had an RBI double, Alex Bregman had a solo homer, and Jarren Duran added an RBI single.

Lucas Giolito was impressive in his Red Sox debut, earning a no-decision but striking out seven over six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks. Garrett Whitlock, Aroldis Chapman and Justin Slaten.

Quite the comeback

The game looked sewn up for Boston with a 6-0 lead through 5 1/2 innings and Toronto’s offence in a two-week slump.

Giolito — who missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery — got two outs to start the bottom of the inning but walked Springer and allowed Varsho to tee off on his first homer of the year. Kirk then made it 6-3 with his solo shot, and the Red Sox bullpen wasn’t able to shut the door and protect Giolito’s potential win.

Santander came to the plate in the seventh with two outs, but Ernie Clement and Guerrero were on base. He made no mistake on an 83.2 m.p.h. change-up from Whitlock high in the zone, launching it 398 feet with an exit velocity of 103.7 m.p.h. It was Santander’s fourth homer of the season, and it tied the game 6-6.

Jose Berrios (1-1) will get the start as Toronto tries to win the three-game series.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Prime Minister Carney to visit White House 'within the next week'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he'll meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House "within the next week." Trump was asked about Carney just days after the Liberals' election win...

6h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams courts over bail and bike lanes injunction, suggests electing judges

During a news conference on bail reform measures, Ford also suggested shaming certain judges over bail decisions.

6h ago

Planned festival security meeting in Toronto shifts focus amid Vancouver attack

City officials, police and Toronto festival organizers will be meeting to talk about security issues, a planned meeting ahead of festival season, but the agenda has changed in light of the Vancouver attack...

8h ago

'It was all consensual,' woman says in video shown at hockey players' trial

WARNING: The following story contain graphic content some readers may find disturbing. Holding a white towel against her body, a young woman smiles and looks into the camera. "It was all consensual,"...

11h ago

Top Stories

Prime Minister Carney to visit White House 'within the next week'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he'll meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House "within the next week." Trump was asked about Carney just days after the Liberals' election win...

6h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams courts over bail and bike lanes injunction, suggests electing judges

During a news conference on bail reform measures, Ford also suggested shaming certain judges over bail decisions.

6h ago

Planned festival security meeting in Toronto shifts focus amid Vancouver attack

City officials, police and Toronto festival organizers will be meeting to talk about security issues, a planned meeting ahead of festival season, but the agenda has changed in light of the Vancouver attack...

8h ago

'It was all consensual,' woman says in video shown at hockey players' trial

WARNING: The following story contain graphic content some readers may find disturbing. Holding a white towel against her body, a young woman smiles and looks into the camera. "It was all consensual,"...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Cool with storm risk Thursday afternoon

There is a chance for more storms on Thursday afternoon with temperatures hovering just above 10 degrees. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

3:07
Jury in hockey sex assault trial shown video of complainant in London hotel room

The jury saw cell phone video of the complainant saying “it was all consensual.” Later in the day, NHL player Taylor Raddysh testified - he is not facing any charges. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:25
Ford suggests Ontario judges be elected during rant on bail reform

While suggesting the province's judicial system is "broken," the Premier also called out "bleeding-heart judges" who "have this sense of entitlement." Mark McAllister has more on Ford's idea involving U.S.-style elections for judges.

12h ago

2:09
Hockey players' trial shown security, phone videos

A short video of a woman holding a white towel against her body, smiling and saying, "It was all consensual," was shown at the trial of five junior hockey players accused of sexual assault.

12h ago

5:44
'This case is going to come down to consent': Analyzing the sex assault trial of five ex-world junior hockey players'

The trial of five former Canadian World Junior Hockey Players continued in London on Wednesday, after tech issues forced the judge to adjourn early Tuesday. Faiza Amin speaks with defence attorney, Alex Karapancev, on new evidence presented in court.

14h ago

More Videos