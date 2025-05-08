Homes destroyed, people fleeing as wildfires rage in eastern Newfoundland

A wildfire burns close to homes near Western Bay, N.L., in this Wednesday, May 7, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Eugene Howell *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2025 8:53 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 10:26 am.

ST. JOHN’S — More people were packing up to flee their homes Thursday morning as wildfires raged in Newfoundland along the western shore of Conception Bay, about 45 kilometres northeast of St. John’s.

The flames had destroyed about a dozen homes since Wednesday afternoon, said Gerry Rogers, a resident of the amalgamated town of Small Point-Adam’s Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove, N.L.

Rogers was emotional as she paced her home on Thursday morning, packing up her belongings to leave. She could see the flames creeping closer toward her house when she looked out the window, she said in an interview.

“To be somewhere where there’s a raging fire — a raging fire! — and you’re surrounded by water,” Rogers said, her voice catching. “It’s so ironic, you know? Because we’re right on the ocean.”

Officials with the municipality of 415 people declared a state of emergency just after 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Rogers said she first saw the smoke on Wednesday afternoon, as she was driving home from Carbonear, a larger centre about four kilometres east of Small Point-Adam’s Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove.

“We could see the fire over the hill, and it spread so quickly,” she said. “We have hardly had any snow at all in the past two years, and there’s been no rain. The earth is parched here.”

Water bombers doused the flames all afternoon and into the evening, but they stopped when it got dark. Residents of nearby Adam’s Cove and Western Bay were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday, and Rogers said her neighbours had also left by Thursday morning.

The water bombers were delayed that morning because of fog, she said, but they were back in the air by 10:30 a.m.

“Our own firefighters are so tired,” she said. “They don’t say that, but they’ve been at it. During the night, they were doing the best that they could to try to save more homes.”

“It’s different because we don’t have fire hydrants,” she added. “Trucks have to go to the pond and fill up and then go back to the fire.”

The province’s wildfire dashboard showed two out-of-control fires burning in the region on Thursday, and officials have set up several emergency centres for people who can’t get back to their homes because of the flames.

Provincial officials did not provide any information or interviews Thursday morning, but a spokesperson said the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture expects to issue an advisory later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2025.

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trade war threatens progress made on financial stability, creating higher risks: BoC

The financial picture for Canadian households and businesses was showing signs of increased health until the United States started a trade war, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. The central bank says in...

1h ago

Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Jennifer McKelvie announced in a statement her last day as councillor for Scarborough--Rouge Park would be May 9, 2025.

38m ago

Man injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trade war threatens progress made on financial stability, creating higher risks: BoC

The financial picture for Canadian households and businesses was showing signs of increased health until the United States started a trade war, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. The central bank says in...

1h ago

Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Jennifer McKelvie announced in a statement her last day as councillor for Scarborough--Rouge Park would be May 9, 2025.

38m ago

Man injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Leafs take 2-0 series lead vs Panthers

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a recap of a wild Game 2 between the Leafs and Panthers and hears from Leafs’ Nation after the win.

13h ago

0:47
Gardiner Expressway undergoing multi-day emergency repairs

The Gardiner Expressway is undergoing emergency repairs that is said to last for several days as the City of Toronto announced lane restrictions could slow down commute time for motorists.

19h ago

0:30
Toronto police identify suspect wanted in B&E and sexual assault

Toronto Police Service have identified one of three male suspects wanted in connection to a break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation.

0:48
Kenneth Lee death trial: Teen sentenced to 9 months probation

One of the eight teen girls who pleaded guilty to the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has been sentenced to nine months of probation.

1:50
Carney and Trump meet in D.C.

Prime Minister meets President, in an official capacity, for the first time. Mark Carney and Donald Trump were as cordial as could be expected - though disagreed inherently on the issue of the 51st state.
More Videos