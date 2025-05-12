Gov. Gavin Newsom urges California cities and counties to ban homeless encampments

FILE - A man walks past a homeless encampment in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By Janie Har, The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2025 11:10 am.

Last Updated May 12, 2025 1:10 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday urged California cities to clear homeless encampments, escalating once again his efforts to address an intractable issue of his time in office: the makeshift tent camps that line underpasses, parks and local streets up and down the state.

Newsom’s administration drafted a local law that counties, cities and towns can directly adopt or modify to achieve the Democratic governor’s goals. He’s also releasing $3.3 billion in voter-approved funds to expand housing and treatment options for homeless residents.

“The time for inaction is over. There are no more excuses,” Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom, a former mayor of San Francisco, made tackling homelessness a priority of his administration when he took office in 2019 and since then, Democratic leaders in the state have moved toward cracking down on encampments. The state accounts for nearly a third of the homeless population in the United States. More than 187,000 Californians are in need of housing.

With tents lining streets and disrupting businesses in cities and towns across the state, homelessness has become one of the most pressing public health and safety issues in California and one sure to dog Newsom if he runs for national office.

His declaration comes a year after the U.S. Supreme Court made it easier for officials to ban homeless people from camping outside. It was a ruling welcomed by many Democratic leaders, including Newsom, despite pushback from homeless people and their advocates that the decision by the conservative court was cruel.

The key provisions of the model ordinance announced Monday include prohibitions on “persistent camping” in one location, a ban on encampments that block sidewalks and a requirement that local officials provide notice and make every reasonable effort to identify and offer shelter prior to clearing an encampment. Providing a ready-made local law could bring uniformity to how cities and counties deal with encampments though Newsom is urging local officials to modify his proposal as needed.

Major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have already started clearing out encampments, saying they are not fair to children, seniors and disabled people who need access to parks and sidewalks.

San Francisco’s new mayor, Daniel Lurie, pledged to clean up city sidewalks while in San José, Mayor Matt Mahan has proposed arrests if a person refuses shelter three times.

In 2024, voters approved a measure that imposes strict requirements on counties to spend on housing and drug treatment programs to tackle the homelessness crisis. It was a signature proposal for Newsom, who campaigned for the measure’s passage.

Under the measure, counties are required to spend about two-thirds of the money from a voter-approved tax enacted in 2004 on millionaires for mental health services on housing and programs for homeless people with serious mental illnesses or substance abuse problems.

The governor has also pushed for laws that make it easier to force people with behavioral health issues into treatment. And he has repeatedly threatened to withhold state money from cities and counties that do not step up to address homelessness.

But despite the roughly billions of dollars spent on more than 30 homeless and housing programs during the 2018-2023 fiscal years, California does not have reliable data needed to fully understand why the problem didn’t improve in many cities, according to a 2024 state audit.

The audit found California spent $24 billion to tackle homelessness over the previous five years but did not consistently track whether the huge outlay of public money actually improved the situation.

___

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Janie Har, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto begins preparations for change in blue bin recycling program

Changes are coming to recycling in the City of Toronto, and preliminary preparations begin in May. Starting in 2026, the City will no longer be collecting recycling or be responsible for blue bins....

1h ago

Province plans to impose new rules on how municipalities approve housing developments

The Ford government announced it is going to impose sweeping new rule changes on municipalities in order to speed up the building of new homes, while lowering the costs for developers. The legislation,...

1h ago

Rescue crews respond to reports of sinking boat at west-end marina

Rescue crews were seen in the waters at a marina in Toronto's west end after reports that a sailboat was sinking on Monday morning. Crews were called to the marina near Lakeshore Boulevard and Humber...

1h ago

Stocks jump as U.S. and China call 90-day truce in trade war

Canada's main stock index rose more than 300 points in early trading after the U.S. and China called a 90-day truce in their trade war and agreed to lower tariffs on trade between the countries. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

City of Toronto begins preparations for change in blue bin recycling program

Changes are coming to recycling in the City of Toronto, and preliminary preparations begin in May. Starting in 2026, the City will no longer be collecting recycling or be responsible for blue bins....

1h ago

Province plans to impose new rules on how municipalities approve housing developments

The Ford government announced it is going to impose sweeping new rule changes on municipalities in order to speed up the building of new homes, while lowering the costs for developers. The legislation,...

1h ago

Rescue crews respond to reports of sinking boat at west-end marina

Rescue crews were seen in the waters at a marina in Toronto's west end after reports that a sailboat was sinking on Monday morning. Crews were called to the marina near Lakeshore Boulevard and Humber...

1h ago

Stocks jump as U.S. and China call 90-day truce in trade war

Canada's main stock index rose more than 300 points in early trading after the U.S. and China called a 90-day truce in their trade war and agreed to lower tariffs on trade between the countries. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:16
New children's book celebrates connecting with our world

At a time when many are concerned about the future of our world, a new book by Haida/Squamish storyteller Kung Jaadee inspires us, and our children, to take in the beauty of our land and find ways to connect with it and its people.

37m ago

2:32
Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

13h ago

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

2:24
Multiple streetcar routes being diverted due to construction

Crews with the city and the TTC are set to begin key infrastructure work at King and Church for the entire summer. Afua Baah reports on the downtown streetcar routes will be impacted.

18h ago

2:32
Warm start with rain and humidity later in the week

A sunny and warm start to the week with highs in the 20s before rain moves into the GTA starting Tuesday.

18h ago

More Videos