A man has been charged with an alleged sexual assault at an indoor pool in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said the victim was swimming at Bayview Hill Community Centre and Pool, located in the Spadina Road and Weldrick Road East area, on April 5, 2025, when they were inappropriately touched by a man who swam by. He was seen in the pool between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.

No physical injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, authorities said 20-year-old Milan Horvath of Richmond Hill was identified and charged with sexual assault.

A photo of the accused has been released as police believe there may be additional victims.

The investigation is ongoing.