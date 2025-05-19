SPEAKER'S CORNER

‘We will Close’: Bathurst business owners say changes to street could hurt bottom lines

Transit riders and business owners sound off on proposed changes to solve transit issues along a busy Toronto corridor. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted May 19, 2025 6:33 pm.

A long stretch of Bathurst Street in Toronto has a transit problem. 

According to City staff, more than 35,000 TTC riders use the 7 Bathurst bus and 511 Bathurst streetcar. However, both modes often arrive late as they mix with vehicles sharing the road.

“People on Bathurst are facing overcrowded buses, street cars and unpredictable wait times,” said August Puranauth, with TTC Riders. “It’s not just transit riders impacted by this but drivers as well.”

Business owners, along Bathurst Street just south of Dupont Street, agree.

“Currently, there are issues. Absolutely.” said Jaclyn Verhoef who owns Tattoo People. “The city needs to create a plan to deal with that.”

But there’s a major disagreement on how to solve the issues. Under a current proposal by the City of Toronto, along with the TTC, there are plans to create dedicated transit and cycling lanes from Bloor Street West to Lakeshore Boulevard West.

“As we’ve seen in other parts of the city, these dedicated transit lanes improve reliability and service,” Puranauth explained.

To create those lanes, the city will have to get rid of vehicle parking lanes, which business owners say their customers and delivery workers rely on.

“Our businesses need the ability to have customers park their car,” local business owner Marco Santaguida explained. “What about the Uber drivers and delivery services? Where will they park the car to pick up packages? I receive at least two tractor trailers full of goods every week on Bathurst Street. Where are these tractor trailers going to park?”

Melanie Gallant owns a registered massage therapy clinic on Bathurst Street and says the removal of parking will greatly impact her clients.

“Many of them have mobility issues, my question is how are you removing access to a vulnerable population that would needs these services? Basically, you’re saying that you can no longer access these services in your community at the clinic of your choice.”

Business owners say they’ve felt blindsided by the city’s push to create these lanes.

“We’re not against improving transit, I use transit,” Gallant explained. “What we’re asking is to involve us in the conversation and not just rush this through without considering our needs.”

The owners have joined together and are calling on the city to create transit lanes, but only during certain parts of the day, not 24/7.

“As it is right now, you can’t park between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Do priority lanes during those rush hours when there is no parking already allowed,” Santaguida said.

“We think that’s a viable solution to at least look at with us,” Verhoef added.

Those in support of current plans aren’t sold on that idea and say the dedicated lanes will benefit everyone by freeing up traffic on the street and increasing foot traffic for businesses.

“People who bike and take transit, shop as well. They also go to the businesses,” Puranauth said. “When you make transit more reliable on these corridors, more people will use transit. More people will actually find time out of their day to stop by and visit a shop.”

The plans have yet to be approved by city council. Currently the public is invited to take part in surveys to give input until the end of the month. Both sides are rushing to be heard.

“These are much, much needed improvements. Commute times could be slashed by a lot for transit riders,” Puranauth said.

“We are absolutely in line with the city to improve transit, and that is the agreement among the whole community here, however, not at the cost of our livelihoods and our communities,” Verhoef added.

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, contact us.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post said Monday it has received strike notices from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second...

24m ago

Man, 42, shot and killed in North York apartment, police say

The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting that happened in North York early Monday morning. Authorities were called to an apartment unit above a commercial...

1h ago

2 people injured after car strikes a traffic light in Mississauga

Two people were sent to a hospital on Monday after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga. According to police, a driver in a black sedan went off the road and hit a traffic light in the area of...

1h ago

UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The U.K., France and Canada on Monday threatened “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post said Monday it has received strike notices from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second...

24m ago

Man, 42, shot and killed in North York apartment, police say

The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting that happened in North York early Monday morning. Authorities were called to an apartment unit above a commercial...

1h ago

2 people injured after car strikes a traffic light in Mississauga

Two people were sent to a hospital on Monday after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga. According to police, a driver in a black sedan went off the road and hit a traffic light in the area of...

1h ago

UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The U.K., France and Canada on Monday threatened “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.

16h ago

1:14
3 kids killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Three children, including a 6-year-old, were killed in an early morning collision allegedly caused by an impaired teen driver.
2:02
Slight chance of showers on Sunday

Below seasonal temperatures are on the way. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:20
Metrolinx and ONxpress end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

If you take GO transit or the UP Express, there's a big shakeup behind the scenes. A major deal that was supposed to transform how those systems run has been scrapped. just months before it was set to begin. Catalina Gillies breaks down what happened
More Videos