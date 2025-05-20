New salmonella outbreak tied to same Florida grower with tainted cucumbers last year

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows cucumbers recalled for salmonella. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration via AP)

By Jonel Aleccia, The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2025 10:46 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 11:53 am.

U.S. health officials are investigating a new outbreak of salmonella illnesses tied to a Florida grower whose tainted cucumbers were linked to more than 550 illnesses last year.

Cucumbers grown by Florida-based Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales have been linked to illnesses in at least 26 people in 15 states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported late Monday. At least nine people have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.

The cucumbers were sold to restaurants, stores and food service distributors between April 29 and May 19 and may still be within their shelf life this week. Illnesses were reported between April 2 and April 28, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak was detected as part of a follow-up inspection in April to a 2024 outbreak that sickened 551 people and led to 155 hospitalizations in 34 states and Washington, D.C. In that outbreak, investigators found salmonella bacteria linked to many of the illnesses in untreated canal water used at farms operated by Bedner Growers and Thomas Produce Company.

In the current outbreak, officials found salmonella bacteria from samples on the farm that matched samples from people who got sick.

Health officials are investigating where the potentially contaminated cucumbers were distributed. Several people who fell ill ate cucumbers on cruise ships leaving ports in Florida, according to the CDC. Organic cucumbers are not affected, officials said.

Retailers should notify consumers who may have bought the tainted produce. If consumers don’t know the source of cucumbers, they should throw them away, officials said.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Jonel Aleccia, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to the Weather...

2h ago

'100 per cent': Berube says he wants Marner, Tavares back with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube praised pending free agents Mitch Marner and John Tavares, signalling a personal preference that both return to the team next season. Speaking two days after...

5m ago

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

2h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to the Weather...

2h ago

'100 per cent': Berube says he wants Marner, Tavares back with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube praised pending free agents Mitch Marner and John Tavares, signalling a personal preference that both return to the team next season. Speaking two days after...

5m ago

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

2h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Family of children killed in Etobicoke crash speak out

An investigation continues after three children were killed in a collision that police say involved a drunk driver on Sunday. Erica Natividad speaks to the kids' aunt who says the family was heading home after taking in Victoria Day Festivities.

2h ago

1:31
Deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash under investigation

Investigators are searching for answers as to what caused a Mexican naval ship to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge. Marybel Gonzalez looks for answers into the collision that killed two people.

2h ago

2:20
Major disagreement on how to solve transit issues along Bathurst street in Toronto

Transit riders and business owners sound off on proposed changes to solve transit issues along a busy Toronto corridor. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
More Videos