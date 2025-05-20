Toronto school board ‘heartbroken’ by loss of 3 young students in deadly weekend crash

An investigation continues after three children were killed in a collision that police say involved a drunk driver on Sunday. Erica Natividad speaks to the kids' aunt who says the family was heading home after taking in Victoria Day Festivities.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 20, 2025 12:25 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 1:19 pm.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says four of its students were involved in the deadly car crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver over the weekend.

Three children died and another one was hurt in the crash that took place shortly after midnight on Sunday at the eastbound off-ramp at Renforth Drive and Highway 401.

The school board says it will be offering mental health and faith-based supports in the impacted schools to help students, staff and the community process the news.

Toronto police have said that a 19-year-old driver of a Dodge Caravan was allegedly speeding while exiting the highway at Renforth Drive when he lost control, went over a raised median and collided with a Chrysler Pacifica minivan that was facing northbound while stopped at a red light.

Three children ranging in age from six to 15 died in the crash while their mother and a 10-year-old sibling were taken to hospital in stable condition, along with the man who was driving the Chrysler Pacifica.

Photo of the Laviña family. (Handout).

Police said Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., was arrested at the scene and is facing 12 charges, including three counts of impaired driving causing death and three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

“We are heartbroken by this loss, which will be felt deeply throughout our entire school community,” the Toronto Catholic District School Board said in a statement. 

“In light of the ongoing police investigation, and out of respect for the family and our grieving school communities, our focus remains on offering support, care, and prayer for all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy.”

