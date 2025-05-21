Bell internet outage reported in Ontario and Quebec

An internet outage has left some Bell Canada customers across Ontario and Quebec without service on Wednesday morning.

“Some customers in Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing an Internet service interruption. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” the company said in a post on X shortly before 10 a.m.

At its peak around 9:45 a.m., more than 130,000 customers said they couldn’t connect using Bell, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages. As of 11 a.m., that number has since dropped to just under 3,500.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

“Our network team is investigating and we’ll provide updates as soon as they’re available,” a Bell spokesperson stated in an emailed statement to The Canadian Press.

At this point, it is unclear when service is expected to resume for all Bell customers.

In 2023, the CRTC directed all service providers to notify the regulator within two hours of when they become aware of a major outage.

With files from The Canadian Press