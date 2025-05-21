Bell internet outage reported in Ontario and Quebec

Bell signage is pictured in Ottawa on Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 21, 2025 10:12 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2025 11:36 am.

An internet outage has left some Bell Canada customers across Ontario and Quebec without service on Wednesday morning.

“Some customers in Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing an Internet service interruption. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” the company said in a post on X shortly before 10 a.m.

At its peak around 9:45 a.m., more than 130,000 customers said they couldn’t connect using Bell, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages. As of 11 a.m., that number has since dropped to just under 3,500.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

“Our network team is investigating and we’ll provide updates as soon as they’re available,” a Bell spokesperson stated in an emailed statement to The Canadian Press.

At this point, it is unclear when service is expected to resume for all Bell customers.

In 2023, the CRTC directed all service providers to notify the regulator within two hours of when they become aware of a major outage.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Three to hospital following 2-alarm fire in East York

Three people are in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial business connected to a residence in East York. Toronto Fire Services were dispatched to 834 Pape Avenue, near Danforth...

3h ago

Hamilton police charge man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women

Hamilton police say a man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women has been arrested and faces several notable criminal offences. Authorities said 36-year-old Bryan Hayward of Hamilton was...

3h ago

Ontario couple charged with bestiality, animal endangerment: Kingston police

A man and a woman from Kingston, Ont., have been charged with bestiality and the endangerment of a dog, police said. Authorities launched an investigation earlier in the month and examined what the...

1h ago

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to Environment...

19h ago

