Canada Post tables new offers to postal workers’ union ahead of possible strike

A Canada Post truck leaves a distribution centre in Montreal on Tuesday, Dec.17, 2024. Canada Post is resuming operations after a month-long strike by more than 55,000 postal workers left letters and parcels in limbo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Lucas Casaletto

With a strike looming, Canada Post presented new offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Wednesday.

In a release, the Crown corporation said the new set of proposals for workers in the Urban and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units “go further on wage increases and would protect employees’ benefits and entitlements.”

“The offers also reflect the Corporation’s current realities. Canada Post has proposed important changes to its delivery model to increase its flexibility and help address the Corporation’s significant financial and operational challenges.”

Canada Post said it is offering wage increases for workers totalling 13.59 per cent over four years, six additional personal days on the calendar and better income replacement short-term disability leave, and six added personal days locked into the collective agreements.

It also includes the creation of part-time jobs to cover weekend service, which would allow for seven-day-a-week delivery.

Canada Post employees have threatened to walk off the job Friday in what would be their second strike in less than six months amid an “existential crisis” for the institution.

“Once the offers are officially presented, we will take the time to carefully review the details of the offers to ensure they align with the priorities and needs of our members,” read the CUPWs statement, ahead of the Crown corporation making the latest offers. “We will provide a comprehensive update once we’ve completed our review and analysis.

Related:

More than 55,000 letter carriers and other post office staff are set to strike at 12:01 a.m. on May 23.

Another work stoppage would affect millions of residents and businesses, who receive more than two billion letters and about 300 million packages a year through Canada Post.

The organization secured a $1.03-billion federal loan in January.

A strike or lockout would mark the second time in under six months that Canada Post halted operations after 55,000 employees walked off the job for 32 days in November and December.

With files from Christopher Reynolds of The Canadian Press

