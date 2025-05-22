Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, calling for 50-60 millimetres of rain by the end of Thursday.

The national weather agency says 35 millimetres of rain has already been reported in Toronto, with an additional 20 millimetres of rain expected for areas east of the Don Valley Parkway.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” Environment Canada states in its warning.

The rain is expected to taper to showers this evening.

The warning is also in effect for Pickering, Oshawa, and southern Durham Region.

“The system is essentially stalling over the region, and the GTA is basically at the centre of this,” says 680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi.

The rainy weather comes amid a cold front for Toronto and other areas of southern Ontario this week.

Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 C from Wednesday to Friday. According to Environment Canada, this would mark the chilliest temperatures for those May dates since May 1967.

“The cooler weather continues along with rain. We are unsettled the remained of the work week and not expected to have seasonal temps until the middle of next week,” Andreacchi says.

According to the latest forecast, more rain is in store for the GTA on Friday and Saturday with some clearing later in the day on both days.

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews