Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week.

Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to the Weather Network, this would mark the chilliest temperatures for those May dates since May 1967.

It’s a rather drastic shift from daytime heat and humidity experienced in Toronto ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, when temperatures soared to 26 °C and felt more like 29 with the humidex.

Spanning the rest of southern Ontario, temperatures up to 10 °C below seasonal are forecast for Wednesday. In Toronto, rain is expected for much of the day, with a daytime high of 13 °C. Temperatures are forecast to reach 8 °C by the evening hours.

It will be even cooler in Toronto on Thursday, with a daytime high of 11 °C and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Friday could also be a washout, though temperatures are expected to climb to the 15 °C mark.

Toronto’s average monthly high for May is around 19 °C.

The next warm-up isn’t likely to come until the weekend, and it’s a very gradual rise in daytime temperatures. Toronto could see a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures in the 18 °C range on Saturday and Sunday.

