Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

A couple look at a blooming magnolia tree in Toronto, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 as temperatures reached 18 degrees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 20, 2025 9:12 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 9:16 am.

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week.

Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to the Weather Network, this would mark the chilliest temperatures for those May dates since May 1967.

It’s a rather drastic shift from daytime heat and humidity experienced in Toronto ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, when temperatures soared to 26 °C and felt more like 29 with the humidex.

Spanning the rest of southern Ontario, temperatures up to 10 °C below seasonal are forecast for Wednesday. In Toronto, rain is expected for much of the day, with a daytime high of 13 °C. Temperatures are forecast to reach 8 °C by the evening hours.

Related:

It will be even cooler in Toronto on Thursday, with a daytime high of 11 °C and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Friday could also be a washout, though temperatures are expected to climb to the 15 °C mark.

Toronto’s average monthly high for May is around 19 °C.

The next warm-up isn’t likely to come until the weekend, and it’s a very gradual rise in daytime temperatures. Toronto could see a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures in the 18 °C range on Saturday and Sunday.

Top Stories

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

10h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

4h ago

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post received a strike notice Monday from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second time...

13h ago

Inflation slows sharply to 1.7% in April as consumer carbon price ends

The end of the consumer carbon price at the start of April drove inflation down sharply, Statistics Canada said Tuesday, but there were signs of pressure building at the grocery store. The annual pace...

updated

28m ago

