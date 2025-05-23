MLSE not looking to replace Shanahan with another president

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment will not be bringing in a new president of hockey operations to replace the departing Brendan Shanahan.

CEO Keith Pelley confirmed the news in a press conference Friday after announcing Shanahan’s contract will be allowed to expire after this season.

The Maple Leafs were eliminated in the second round of this spring’s playoffs by the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in an Atlantic Division matchup that included a blown 2-0 series lead and consecutive 6-1 home losses to seal Toronto’s fate.

Instead of searching for a new person to take over for Shanahan, Pelley confirmed that he would be working closely with general managers Brad Treliving and Craig Berube going forward.

Part of that will be allowing the front office staff to make the hockey decisions.

Pelley knows the expectations are high, and he agrees that the team’s shortcomings in the post-season haven’t been acceptable.

“Good simply isn’t good enough, and that’s the case here,” Pelley told reporters on Friday.

“We have to be on the pathway to winning the Stanley Cup, the city and the media have told us. We haven’t won since 1967. We felt that this move would get us to the next level.”