Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube praised pending free agents Mitch Marner and John Tavares, signalling a personal preference that both return to the team next season.

Speaking two days after the Maple Leafs were eliminated at home in Game 7 by the Florida Panthers, Berube refused to delve into specifics regarding the team’s immediate future. However, he did say he hopes Marner and Tavares aren’t done with their time in Toronto.

“100 per cent,” Berube said when asked if he wants the pair back in the blue and white.

Marner, 28, will hit the open market for the first time in his career. He’s endured significant criticism for his lacklustre postseason performances, especially in series-clinching or elimination games. While Marner did finish this postseason with 11 points in 13 games, he scored only two goals, including one goal on three shots in seven games against the Panthers.

“I love the guy. [I] love coaching him, love his energy, personality. He’s a hell of a player,” Berube said on Tuesday. “He does a lot for this team night in, night out, in a lot of different areas of the game.”

When asked about his time in Toronto, Marner was reflective, saying he was grateful that the team took a chance on him by selecting him fourth overall in the 2015 draft. He has repeatedly declined to discuss his immediate future with the team.

“I’ve been forever grateful to be able to wear this Maple Leaf and be a part of some of the great legends here … Never taken a day for granted and always loved it,” he said.

Marner surpassed the 100-point threshold for the first time this season, with 27 goals and 75 assists in 81 games. Sportsnet reported at the time of the trade deadline that Marner was approached by Toronto’s front office and was asked to waive his full no-movement clause to orchestrate a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes for winger Mikko Rantanen.

Marner declined, citing his preference to stay in Toronto, and Rantanen was traded to the Dallas Stars and immediately signed an eight-year, $96 million contract extension.

The Stars are facing off against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals, and Rantanen enters that series with nine goals and 19 points across 13 playoff games.

“I’ve always loved my time here. Loved being here,” Marner said on Tuesday. “It’s one of the best cities in the world to live in.”

John Tavares (91) of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

Tavares hopes to continue his career in Toronto

Marner and Tavares headline this year’s unrestricted free agent market as external calls grow increasingly louder to split up the team and shake up the core after another postseason defeat.

Immediately after the Panthers eliminated Toronto on Sunday, Tavares was asked about his desire to return and needed only one word: “Yes.”

“It’s meant everything to me,” said Tavares, whose seven-year deal signed with his hometown team in 2018 expires this summer. “It was a big decision I made seven years ago, and I’ve loved it. It’s been amazing for myself and for my family. Just accept responsibility, we haven’t been able to come through and play well enough to get to where we want to get to.”

"Pressure comes from inside the locker room. That's it." – Craig Berube pic.twitter.com/kbdbqruKXX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 20, 2025

Tavares delivered a standout performance this season with the Maple Leafs, reaffirming his role as a key contributor at age 34 with 38 goals (his most since 2018-19) and 74 points in 75 games. Like other members of the “Core 4,” Tavares struggled against the Panthers, with two points (two goals) across seven games. He failed to register a point from Game 4 through 7.

On Tuesday, Tavares acknowledged that he’s already had positive conversations with general manager Brad Treliving and Berube about returning.

“I’m very optimistic that it can work out where I’m back,” the 34-year-old said. “I have expressed my desire to stay and wanting to make it work.”

Tavares signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with his hometown team on July 1, 2018. He captained the Maple Leafs for five seasons from 2019-20 to 2023-24 before passing it on to Auston Matthews.

Other notable expiring contracts for the Maple Leafs this summer include unrestricted free agents Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz, while Matthew Knies, Nick Robertson, and Pontus Holmberg will be restricted free agents.

The Maple Leafs have won two playoff series in seven seasons with Marner, Tavares, Matthews, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly as core team members. The team is now 0-6 in Game 7 dating back to 2018.