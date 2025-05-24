Toronto man, 38, faces multiple child pornography charges

A man from Toronto was arrested and charged earlier this week in connection with a child exploitation investigation.

According to the Toronto Police Service, its officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the city’s Yonge-Eglinton neighbourhood on Wednesday, May 21.

Authorities say the occupant is accused of uploading an unspecified quantity of child pornography to the internet.

During a search of the residence, investigators seized the suspect’s personal electronic devices, which allegedly contained explicit child sexual abuse material.

Police arrested 38-year-old Christopher Gustafson of Toronto. He was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and a single count of making child pornography available.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

No other details were released.