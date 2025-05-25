Man charged for alleged social media posts threatening ‘harm towards the Israeli community’: police

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 25, 2025 10:28 am.

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a series of social media posts, which police have described as “threatening harm towards the Israeli community.”

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the man allegedly posted several hate-motivated death threats against the Israeli community on social media between May 21 and May 24, 2025.

“The Hate Crime Unit immediately commenced an investigation,” TPS wrote in a press release issued on Sunday. “As a result, the accused was identified and arrested.”

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Basel Al-Sukhon of Toronto. He was charged on Saturday with uttering threats and indecent communications.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday.

No other details were released.

Top Stories

Metrolinx not releasing details on scrapped GO Transit, UP operating deal as opposition demands answers

CityNews contacted the transportation minister's office, the ministry and Metrolinx to ask follow-up questions but responses weren't given.

23m ago

Man rushed to hospital after alleged stabbing in York early Sunday morning

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that took place in York early Sunday morning. According to the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue...

1h ago

Liberal caucus to consider process for removing an unpopular party leader

OTTAWA — The Liberal caucus is gathering today on Parliament Hill for the first time since the April election to prepare for the start of Parliament — and to decide whether to adopt a process to eject...

2h ago

Poilievre to address his caucus today, before they return to the House without him

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will address his caucus on Sunday as they prepare to return to the House of Commons without him in the chamber. Poilievre's remarks are scheduled to be...

3h ago

