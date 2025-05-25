A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a series of social media posts, which police have described as “threatening harm towards the Israeli community.”

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the man allegedly posted several hate-motivated death threats against the Israeli community on social media between May 21 and May 24, 2025.

“The Hate Crime Unit immediately commenced an investigation,” TPS wrote in a press release issued on Sunday. “As a result, the accused was identified and arrested.”

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Basel Al-Sukhon of Toronto. He was charged on Saturday with uttering threats and indecent communications.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday.

No other details were released.