A male motorcyclist is in a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained in a collision with another vehicle in Clarington.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers were notified of a crash on Lakeshore Road east of Stephenson Road at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the driver of a black Chevrolet pick-up was travelling eastbound on Lakeshore Road going up a grade when they moved over the centre line to avoid a parked vehicle.

“As the pick-up went over the crest, a westbound Suzuki motorcycle being operated by a 61-year-old male from Oshawa had crested the grade,” authorities said through a news release.

The male motorcyclist and the driver of the pick-up truck collided, resulting in the man being ejected from his bike. The driver was uninjured.

The rider suffered serious to life-threatening injuries and was initially treated at a local hospital before being airlifted and transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

There were road closures in the area, but those have since been lifted. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DRPS.