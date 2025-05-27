Two 16-year-old boys from Scarborough are facing drug and firearm charges after a crash involving a moose.

The Anishinabek Police Service said its officers responded to a collision on May 24 on Hwy. 69 in Wallbridge Township.

No one was injured in the crash.

Authorities said officers detected a “strong odour of fresh burnt cannabis emanating from the vehicle,” and discovered 33 grams of cannabis and 250 grams of suspected fentanyl.

A handgun was also seized along with ammunition.

Photo: Unsplash.

“The firearm was concealed and unholstered in the waistband of one of the occupants of the vehicle, had no manual safety, and had nothing physically preventing the firearm from being unintentionally discharged,” police said through a news release.

A 16-year-old boy from Scarborough was charged with various weapons and drug-related offences. A second 16-year-old boy was charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

The two accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers faced by first responders on a daily basis,” said Deputy Chief Julie Craddock. “I’m grateful that both suspects were taken into custody without harm to public safety.”