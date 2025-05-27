Arson suspected at Greek café in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case at a Greek café in Scarborough.

Police were called to a shopping plaza near Birchmount Road and Vauxhall Drive around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday following reports of a fire.

The blaze affected Elliniko Kafeneio Synantisi, a Greek café at 1515 Birchmount Road.

The fire was put out, and no injuries were reported.

Police said they’re treating this as arson. There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.