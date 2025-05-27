Arson suspected at Greek café in Scarborough: police

The impacted business is the Greek cafe Elliniko Kafeneio Synantisi at 1515 Birchmount Road. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 27, 2025 7:01 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2025 7:03 am.

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case at a Greek café in Scarborough.

Police were called to a shopping plaza near Birchmount Road and Vauxhall Drive around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday following reports of a fire.

The blaze affected Elliniko Kafeneio Synantisi, a Greek café at 1515 Birchmount Road.

The fire was put out, and no injuries were reported.

Police said they’re treating this as arson. There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

