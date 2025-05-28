Girl, 9, struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood
Posted May 28, 2025 11:54 am.
Last Updated May 28, 2025 12:38 pm.
A young girl was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.
Toronto police said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the Pine Street and Lawrence Avenue West area near Jane Street.
A nine-year-old girl was struck by the driver of a vehicle at the intersection. The child was transported to a local hospital, and her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
“The vehicle remained on scene. There were no road closures in effect for this investigation,” a police spokesperson said.
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed that the girl is a student at nearby Weston Memorial Junior Public School and is expected to make a full recovery.
The investigation is ongoing.