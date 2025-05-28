Girl, 9, struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 28, 2025 11:54 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 12:38 pm.

A young girl was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the Pine Street and Lawrence Avenue West area near Jane Street.

A nine-year-old girl was struck by the driver of a vehicle at the intersection. The child was transported to a local hospital, and her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

“The vehicle remained on scene. There were no road closures in effect for this investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed that the girl is a student at nearby Weston Memorial Junior Public School and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

Israel's Netanyahu says senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. Speaking before parliament...

2h ago

Former Kitchener principal found guilty of sexually assaulting students

A former Kitchener elementary school principal has been found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple local students, with instances happening over a 3-year span. The former principal, 60-year-old Rodney...

4h ago

Warm summer in the forecast as droughts and wildfire risks loom: Weather Network

Canadians longing for sunshine and warmth will likely be pleased by a summer forecast that has an abundance of both, says Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but he cautioned the season "will highlight...

1h ago

Experts say royal visit was meant to send a message to Trump — and to London

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney meant to send a message to U.S. President Donald Trump by inviting King Charles to Ottawa this week, foreign policy experts say — but Trump may not have been the...

4m ago

