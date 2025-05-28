Girl, 9, struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood

A young girl was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the Pine Street and Lawrence Avenue West area near Jane Street.

A nine-year-old girl was struck by the driver of a vehicle at the intersection. The child was transported to a local hospital, and her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

“The vehicle remained on scene. There were no road closures in effect for this investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed that the girl is a student at nearby Weston Memorial Junior Public School and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.