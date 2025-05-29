Iran says a US nuclear deal isn’t imminent and that its enrichment program must continue

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, left, speaks with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said during their meeting in Muscat, Oman, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2025 2:23 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 2:30 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Senior Iranian officials on Thursday dismissed speculation about an imminent nuclear deal with the United States, emphasizing that any agreement must fully lift sanctions and allow the country’s nuclear program to continue.

“Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides. But getting there requires an agreement that will fully terminate all sanctions and uphold Iran’s nuclear rights—including enrichment,” Abbas Araghchi, the country’s foreign minister, wrote in a post on the X.

Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on X that previous U.S. presidents also had “fantasies” destroying Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, and warned that Iran has strong defenses and “clear red lines.”

“Talks serve progress, interests, and dignity, not coercion or surrender,” he said.

The comments came a day after President Donald Trump said he has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on striking Iran to give the U.S. administration more time to push for a new nuclear deal with Tehran. The Israeli prime minister’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s program, if a deal isn’t reached, while Iranian officials counter they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium.

Other Iranian hard-liners had harsher words for Trump.

“What Trump says about a deal with Iran to dismantle nuclear facilities is a combination of ‘illusion,’ ‘bluff,’ ‘delirium,’ and ’confusion,’” Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander in the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, said in a post on X.

The talks seek to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on the Islamic Republic, which have acrimonious ties for nearly a half-century.

The U.S. and Iran have held five rounds of talks in Oman and Rome over the past few weeks. Last Friday, the most recent round of talks, Omani mediator and Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said Iran and the United States made “ some but not conclusive progress ” and that more negotiations are needed.

Trump’s comments came as the head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog said “the jury is still out” on negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program. Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency were in Tehran this week, and Iranian President President Masoud Pezeshkian was in Oman this week for a state visit,

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario MPPs getting 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

33m ago

Human remains recovered at Hamilton landfill where search was active for missing woman

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit says partial human remains were found at a local landfill during the search for 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives...

1h ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

21m ago

Canada 'not out of the woods' yet after court rules against some of Trump's tariffs

While Ottawa is welcoming a U.S. federal court decision that would block President Donald Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs against Canada, experts say local businesses are "not out of the woods" yet. On...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario MPPs getting 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

33m ago

Human remains recovered at Hamilton landfill where search was active for missing woman

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit says partial human remains were found at a local landfill during the search for 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives...

1h ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

21m ago

Canada 'not out of the woods' yet after court rules against some of Trump's tariffs

While Ottawa is welcoming a U.S. federal court decision that would block President Donald Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs against Canada, experts say local businesses are "not out of the woods" yet. On...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Hamilton police discover partial human remains in landfill search for missing woman

Hamilton police say they have discovered partial human remains in a landfill during their search for missing woman Shalini Singh.

3h ago

1:15
Trump's tariffs blocked by court, Elon Musk exits White House

A U.S. federal court has blocked Trump's proposed global tariffs; meanwhile Elon Musk bids farewell to the White House.

5h ago

2:37
Toronto doctor seeing more serious e-bike related injuries in the ER

They may be easily accessible, and cheaper to use, but as Afua Baah reports, doctors are reminding e-bike riders about the importance of following the rules of the road to avoid serious injuries that they say are commonly appearing in the ER.

20h ago

2:32
'Unlike anything astronomers have seen': Mysterious flashing signals detected in Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered a mysterious celestial object in the Milky Way, flashing x-ray and radio wave signals every 44 minutes.

3:09
Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail eyewitness accounts: 'We are telling the truth'

Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail first-hand accounts of the ongoing crisis, pleading for interference from the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

More Videos