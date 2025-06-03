Doug Ford calls meeting with PM Carney and premiers the ‘best in a decade’

Danielle Smith calls it 'the Grand Bargain' - Ottawa will work on approving a new oil pipeline for the West, and the oil sector commits to decarbonize. That's the news coming out of a significant First Ministers' meeting in Saskatoon.

By Kyle Duggan and Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2025 6:36 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 6:41 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday’s gathering of the country’s premiers to talk over nation-building projects with Prime Minister Mark Carney was the “best” they have had in the last decade.

The comments amount to a lightly veiled jab at former prime minister Justin Trudeau, who frequently had frosty relations with the group, especially prairie premiers looking to build out their energy sectors.

Ford said the premiers, and the whole country along with them, stand united as Canada comes under attack from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, even as some in the group scrapped over well-worn pipeline politics.

Provincial and territorial leaders sat down with Carney in Saskatoon on Monday, and each premier came armed with wish lists of major projects they hope the federal government will deem to be in the national interest, then fast-track for approval.

“The point is to build the certainty, the stability and the ambition that builders need to catalyze enormous investment—investment to make Canada into an energy superpower,” Carney said at the closing news conference.

While the group mulled over a number of potential “nation-building” natural resource and infrastructure developments in private, they did not release a final list afterward that would show they accomplished something concrete.

Still, Ford said there is no reason to take that as a bad sign.

“Nothing was carved in stone at this meeting,” he said, adding he had no expectations the prime minister would approve specific projects at this meeting.

“I described him today as Santa Claus. He’s coming, and his sled was full of all sorts of stuff. Now he’s taking off back to the North Pole and he’s going to sort it out and he’s going to call us.”

Liberals yet to table bill on two-year project approvals

The federal Liberals have yet to reveal in Parliament their promised legislation to speed up approvals for select projects to a maximum of two years. That could be tabled as early as this week.

When he was pressed on the lack of specifics after the meeting, Carney told reporters he could name lots of examples of contenders.

He then rattled off a list that included the Grays Bay Road and Port, which would connect southern Canada to the Arctic by road, along with the Ring of Fire mining project in northern Ontario. Notably, he name-dropped the Pathways Alliance oilsands project, though he did not commit to any.

Prime Minister Mark Carney during the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards.

Carney said the group would refine what should count as priority projects over the summer months and touted that as “private proponents become aware of the opportunity here, we’re going to see more projects coming forward.” 

He said the upcoming federal legislation will also mandate meaningful consultation with Indigenous Peoples, including in which projects get picked and how they are developed.

Smith warns excluding pipelines from project list sends wrong message to Alberta

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith went into the meeting warning that any list that doesn’t include new pipelines would send a bad message to her province.

She left the meeting on a positive note, saying it’s up to political leaders to find a proponent for a new pipeline and that she’s willing to give this process a chance.

“I’m encouraged by the immediate change of tone that we’ve seen from recent months,” she said. “When we hear the prime minster talking about being an energy superpower, we haven’t heard that language for some time.”

Carney made a point to specify that “decarbonized” barrels of oil would be “within the broader context of national interest.”

“Yes, there’s real potential there,” he said. “It took up a good deal of our time in discussions with potential to move forward on that. If further developed, the federal government will look to advance it.”

Smith touted the Pathways Alliance project, a group of major Canadian oilsands companies that argues it can fight climate change through using carbon capture and storage to reduce emissions, as a way to do that.

“There are lots of ways to decarbonize, but the Pathways project is an expensive project,” she said.

“It would cost anywhere from $10 to $20 billion to get built. And to make the economic case for that, having more egress with more barrels to be sold to Asia is going to pay for it. If we had a million-barrel-a-day pipeline going to the northwest B.C. coast, that would generate about $20 billion a year in revenues, and so that seems like a pretty good value proposition.”

But headed into the meeting, B.C. deputy premier Niki Sharma said Smith’s proposal for a bitumen pipeline to B.C.’s northern coast, such as by reviving the stalled Northern Gateway, has “no proponent” at this stage.

“We are focusing on these shovel-ready projects, not theoretical projects with no proponents,” Sharma said in a statement sent afterward. “There is also an existing, underused pipeline Canadian taxpayers paid $34 billion for, with capacity to spare.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto family 'devastated' after 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

The family of three Toronto children who were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash says they are "utterly devastated" as they plan a funeral for the victims later this month.  Ramone Lavina, 15,...

2h ago

Ontario's police watchdog invokes mandate following incident in Burlington

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an incident in Burlington. Halton Regional Police Service said its officers responded to a call in the area of Cornerstone Drive. No...

0m ago

Summer heat arrives in Toronto following cool end to May

Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June. Monday was a beautiful start to the week, with sunny skies and a daytime high of 23 °C in Toronto....

updated

1m ago

Man dies after being trapped in machine at Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga

A man is dead after he became trapped in a machine at a Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga on Monday. Peel Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Zahavy Way just after...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto family 'devastated' after 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

The family of three Toronto children who were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash says they are "utterly devastated" as they plan a funeral for the victims later this month.  Ramone Lavina, 15,...

2h ago

Ontario's police watchdog invokes mandate following incident in Burlington

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an incident in Burlington. Halton Regional Police Service said its officers responded to a call in the area of Cornerstone Drive. No...

0m ago

Summer heat arrives in Toronto following cool end to May

Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June. Monday was a beautiful start to the week, with sunny skies and a daytime high of 23 °C in Toronto....

updated

1m ago

Man dies after being trapped in machine at Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga

A man is dead after he became trapped in a machine at a Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga on Monday. Peel Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Zahavy Way just after...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Two workers rescued after being trapped waist deep in dirt at construction site

Two workers were stuck in waist-deep dirt after a trench collapsed on their west-end construction site. Afua Baah reports on how rescue crews jumped into action to quickly extricate the trapped men. ,

13h ago

1:24
Trench collapse leaves two workers trapped in soil for more than an hour

Toronto fire crews rescued two workers who fell waist-deep into soil following a trench collapse at a construction site on Weston Rd and Edmund Avenue.

16h ago

7:49
Hockey Canada trial: Breaking down the case as testimony wraps up

Michelle Mackey breaks down the last six weeks of the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial against five former world junior players.

16h ago

0:34
Defence rests case in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial

The defence lawyers for five former Canadian world junior hockey players have closed their case in the sexual assault trial of the ex-players.

18h ago

2:31
MPP Mamakwa reacts to being kicked out of legislature: 'You cannot trample on First Nations' rights'

MPP Sol Mamakwa shared his reaction to being named out of Ontario's legislature after alleging Premier Doug Ford is 'telling untruths' to First Nations communities on Bill 5.

19h ago

More Videos